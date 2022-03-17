ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Large and bright "worm moon" making an appearance this week

By Scripps National
fox4now.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA clear sign of spring awaits us Thursday night. The March full moon, also known as the "worm moon", will make its appearance late Thursday night into early Friday morning,...

www.fox4now.com

Comments / 0

Related
Astronomy.com

Watch: Why can we see the Moon during the day?

(Inside Science) -- Night is traditionally the moon's time to shine, after the sun has set and doesn't compete. But the moon can sometimes be visible during the day, even when the sun is up -- that's because the moon and the stars are always somewhere in the sky. Sometimes the sun is so bright and its light can overpower the light from the moon and the stars. But sometimes, at certain times of the day and month, we can see the moon during daylight hours.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may have also been involved in the giant impact that formed the MOON, study reveals

The Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may also have been involved in the massive impact that formed the moon, a new study suggests. Researchers led by the University of Cambridge think it may have been been part of an ancient collision that broke off a chunk of baby Earth to form the moon 4.5 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worm Moon#Full Moon#Native American#Crust#Sap#Europeans#Christian
LiveScience

Scientists uncover the largest crater on Earth under 100,000 years old

A crescent-shaped crater in Northeast China holds the record as the largest impact crater on Earth that formed in the last 100,000 years. Prior to 2020, the only other impact crater ever discovered in China was found in Xiuyan county of the coastal province of Liaoning, according to a statement from the NASA Earth Observatory. Then, in July 2021, scientists confirmed that a geological structure in the Lesser Xing'an mountain range had formed as a result of a space rock striking Earth. The team published a description of the newfound impact crater that month in the journal Meteoritics and Planetary Science.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

Astronomers Discover Unexpected Incline of a Black Hole

New Finding in Astronomy: Black Hole Spins on Its Side. Scientist Prof. Dr. Svetlana Berdyugina, Professor of Astrophysics at the University of Freiburg and Director of the Leibniz Institute for Solar Physics (KIS), together with an international team of astronomers, has reliably measured for the first time a large difference between the rotation axis of the black hole and the axis of the orbit of the binary star system named MAXI J1820+070. The black hole’s rotation axis is tilted by more than 40 degrees with respect to the axis of the star’s orbit. “This finding challenges current theoretical models of black hole formation,” Berdyugina says. The team published their findings in the journal Science.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Asteroid half the size of a giraffe strikes Earth off the coast of Iceland – just two HOURS after it was discovered by astronomers

A small asteroid struck the Earth above Iceland last Friday — just two hours after it was spotted by an astronomer. The space rock, named 2022 EB5, is believed to have mostly burnt up in our planet's atmosphere, but even if it had impacted the surface it would have done little to no damage because it was just 10ft (3 metres) wide, about half the size of a giraffe.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Curiosity spies a Martian ‘flower’ formed out of rock

NASA’s Curiosity rover, currently exploring Mars, has discovered an intriguing rock formation in the shape of a flower. The tiny object, smaller than a penny, was imaged by Curiosity’s Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) camera which sits on the end of its robotic arm. “Stop and small the...
ASTRONOMY
Science News

The mysterious Hiawatha crater in Greenland is 58 million years old

The powerful impact that created a mysterious crater at the northwestern edge of Greenland’s ice sheet happened about 58 million years ago, researchers report March 9 in Science Advances. That timing, confirmed by two separate dating methods, means that the asteroid or comet or meteorite that carved the depression...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Evidence of Life Discovered Deep Beneath Earth's Mantle

The fast evolution of animals 540 million years ago transformed the Earth forever - down into its lower mantle. In rocks from this zone, a team led by ETH researcher Andrea Giuliani discovered indications of this evolution. What's Happening Below?. Actions deep within the Earth's interior impact what happens on...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

If There's An Earth-Like Planet Around Alpha Centauri It Might Be Like This

If there are planets around Alpha Centauri, the time to find them is now. Thanks to the current position of the star system, astronomers have the best conditions to spot new exoplanets in our cosmic neighbor, located just over 4 light-years away, making it the closest star system to us. While the hunt is on, researchers had fun describing the properties of a potential Earth-sized planet in the habitable zone of that system.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy