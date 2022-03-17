Large and bright "worm moon" making an appearance this week

New Finding in Astronomy: Black Hole Spins on Its Side. Scientist Prof. Dr. Svetlana Berdyugina, Professor of Astrophysics at the University of Freiburg and Director of the Leibniz Institute for Solar Physics (KIS), together with an international team of astronomers, has reliably measured for the first time a large difference between the rotation axis of the black hole and the axis of the orbit of the binary star system named MAXI J1820+070. The black hole’s rotation axis is tilted by more than 40 degrees with respect to the axis of the star’s orbit. “This finding challenges current theoretical models of black hole formation,” Berdyugina says. The team published their findings in the journal Science.
