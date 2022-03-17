ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fidelity Study Shows Americans Made ‘Downright Ugly’ Financial Decisions During Pandemic

By Michael Freeman
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TfxQK_0ei8OwBe00

The pandemic has been rough for everyone over the past few years. On top of the world slowing to a crawl, many people experienced depression and financial hardship. On the subject of the latter, Fidelity Investments shared a study recently about the pandemic. Putting it bluntly, they say Americans made “downright ugly” financial decisions.

What we Learned

  • Fidelity’s retirement study reports Americans made questionable decisions during the pandemic.
  • Many cashed in their retirement plans and others aren’t saving until things get back to “normal.”
  • Fidelity’s vice president of retirement warns to avoid taking from retirement plans unless absolutely necessary.
  • Though Americans are beginning to save again, inflation is another concern scaring them.

Fidelity’s 2022 State of Retirement Planning study states a staggering amount of people either halted retirement savings during this time or cashed them out entirely. Making use of their nest eggs often came from COVID-related financial strain. It also occurred from leaving their jobs during the “Great Resignation” in 2021. For those who don’t know, this was when hordes of people quit their jobs, primarily in the United States.

Fox Business discussed the study’s results, stating more than 40 percent of the general population put retirement planning on hold during the pandemic. Further, this number climbs even higher for younger investors, reaching 55 percent among those ages 18-35. Respondents often said they didn’t see the point in saving since things weren’t “normal” yet. On that note, of the people who quit their jobs, 21 percent cashed out their retirement savings.

Rita Assaf, vice president of retirement at Fidelity, said so many people doing so is alarming. “The fact that so many people who left their jobs as a result of the Great Resignation also cashed out of their 401(k)s may be cause for concern,” Assaf said. “Taking money out of your retirement accounts completely should be avoided unless the immediate need is critical and there are no other options, not only because of the tax implications but also due to the impact on your retirement nest egg.”

Inflation Emerges as a New Fear for Investors

Though Infidelity’s study disclosed many Americans made poor financial decisions during the pandemic, the majority of their respondents believe the worst is behind us. Nonetheless, another fear is giving them pause regarding investments, and that happens to be high inflation.

Specifically, Infidelity reports a whopping 71 percent of Americans are concerned about inflation’s impact upon their retirement. Of that percentage, nearly one-third don’t know how to maintain their retirement savings. Luckily, Assaf believes the concerns aren’t as serious as you might think.

“One piece of advice for retirement savers and inflation is to not worry too much,” Assaf said. “Based on what we know about retirees and their satisfaction once they get to retirement, most aren’t spending as much as they anticipated and yet they’re feeling pretty good about where they are.”

In short, she says if you have a good retirement plan in place, don’t panic and you should be fine despite rising prices.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s Why Amy Carlson Left the Show

A few seasons ago, Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg’s character saw his on-screen wife Amy Carlson leave the show. Why did she do it?. Carlson played Linda Reagan opposite Wahlberg’s own Danny Reagan. The actress added a solid character to the show itself. Blue Bloods had a great storyline going. So, what gives? We get a little insight from CBR.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Fidelity Investments#Covid#Fox Business
NBC Miami

Inflation Is Causing Some Older Americans to Delay Retirement Plans, Survey Shows

Some 13% of Gen Xers and baby boomers say they have postponed or considered delaying retirement due to inflation, according to a Nationwide survey. However, these shifts may reflect a lack of understanding and confidence in their financial plan, experts say. As inflation rises, many Americans are shifting life milestones,...
BUSINESS
KTEN.com

How to Get a Social Security Bonus

Social Security is an important part of the retirement income puzzle for many people. Even if retirement is still decades away, it’s important to understand what you can do to maximize those benefits once the time comes. Employing some simple strategies can help you enjoy a Social Security bonus when you’re ready to retire. If you’re curious about how to best manage a Social Security bonus from start to finish, you may want to consider working with a financial advisor. Check out SmartAsset’s free advisor matching tool to find advisors that serve your area.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Was This Jack Reagan’s Worst Decision?

One of the characters on Blue Bloods that is interesting is Jack Reagan. Sometimes, though, he makes decisions that are head-shaking. There was one decision that might be the worst that Jack has ever made. Which one are we talking about? We’re going to get some help with this question thanks to Looper.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Tom Brady’s Ex Bridget Moynahan Reacts To News He’s Coming Out of Retirement

The 2022 NFL season isn’t going to feel so different for Bridget Moynahan after all, now that Tom Brady is back with the Buccaneers. That’s right, Outsiders. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced on Sunday that he will be returning for his 23rd season in the NFL. The addition of Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner, instantly makes Tampa Bay a Super Bowl contender. Not only are all of his teammates hyped for him to return, but so, too, is his ex, Bridget Moynahan.
NFL
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton’s Sister Rushes to Her Defense, Absolutely Unleashes on Kentucky Senator

Country music legend Dolly Parton is a true American icon. Not only has the singer made music history and large contributions to women’s equality, but she’s also passionate about the children of our great country and uses her fame and influence to improve the education and care of young people across the United States. One of her most recent contributions is a program entitled the Imagination Library, “a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five, no matter their family’s income.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Issues Warning About Flat Tire Issues With Next Gen Cars

NASCAR racer Dale Earnhardt Jr. wants drivers to be wary of frequent flat tires with NextGen vehicles. NASCAR has obviously undergone some changes when it comes to the rubber meeting the road. The introduction of the single lug nut tire is taking a little bit of getting used to for drivers. Thinner tires have led to multiple spinouts and issues with tires going flat. The first two races of the NASCAR Cup Series season have more than proven that. Now, Dale Earnhardt is warning racers about an overreaction to growing tire concerns. The all-time NASCAR great sent out a warning against altering the cars to fix the tire issue.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Sam Elliott Really Didn’t Like Wearing Shea’s Hat: Here’s Why

In westerns, the way you dress says a lot about you as a cowboy or wrangler. And “1883” star Sam Elliott didn’t approve of the hat he wore as Shea Brennan. That cowboy hat is a key part of the ensemble, and Elliott knows that. Heck, the man has starred in enough westerns to know cowboy hats better than almost anyone. So Elliott opened to Marc Maron on his WTF Podcast about his disappointment with the headwear.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

425K+
Followers
45K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy