If you’ve been to a store, event, or concert recently, you've likely noticed that COVID-19 mask rules have eased. In airports, it's a different reality. The TSA mask mandate—which makes the face coverings required on planes, in airports, and even on board trains—was extended this Thursday until April 18. During the time provided by the extension, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to work “with government agencies to help inform a revised policy framework for when the mask rules can be lifted,” a White House official told NBC News.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO