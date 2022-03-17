WATCH: Florida Man And His Sister Arrested After Armed Home Invasion, Fleeing Police

A Florida man and his sister were arrested on Monday, after an armed home invasion and stealing a safe from a home, according to police.

Jarvis Carr, 19, and his sister Jarvia Carr, 20, were each apprehended about 5 minutes after fleeing the scene and running from deputies in Deland, Florida.

Deputies responded to the robbery shortly before 7 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue in Orange City, where the victim said Jarvis Carr held him at gunpoint while another suspect stole a safe from the house. The robbery didn’t go as planned.

Upon leaving, the suspects attempted to take a friend’s truck by force, but he resisted, pressed his panic alarm, and the suspects had to take off running instead.

Jarvis Carr was picked up by his sister Jarvia, and their SUV was soon spotted in the area by an Orange City police officer and a Volusia Sheriff’s Office patrol sergeant. The Carrs sped away in the SUV as deputies and police followed, and Air One picked up the pursuit from overhead.

The sergeant who was first behind the suspect vehicle reported that it appeared the male suspect in the back seat pointed a firearm in his direction, but didn’t fire it.

Upon running a red light at Woodland Boulevard and Orange Camp Road in DeLand, the suspects hit a curb and came to a stop outside the CVS Pharmacy in DeLand’s Country Club Corners shopping plaza. Jarvis Carr took off running but ran out of his Crocs and surrendered in the nearby Publix parking lot. Jarvia Carr remained with the vehicle, got out, and was taken into custody without further incident.

In a backpack Jarvis threw into some bushes in the shopping plaza, detectives found a bag containing 40 grams of methamphetamine and other evidence.

Jarvis Carr’s charges include home invasion robbery with a firearm, armed trafficking in methamphetamine, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, carjacking, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and resisting an officer without violence. He was being held without bond Tuesday afternoon.

At the time of Monday’s incident, Jarvis was already out on bond, with charges from last year including armed trafficking in morphine, possession of fentanyl, MDMA, and cocaine with intent to sell, possession of Oxycodone and THC oil, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence.

Jarvia Carr was charged with accessory to robbery, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, and violation of felony probation. She told deputies her brother called her for a ride, then told her to “just drive,” and eventually switched seats with her to take the wheel as law enforcement converged on them.

Another suspect involved in the robbery has yet to be arrested; additional charges are likely.

