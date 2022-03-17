ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Felton, CA

Join the Hug-a-Tree challenge to earn an Earth Day GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title

Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz
 1 day ago

Break records for Earth Day

We’ve been away from you for too long! Come join us on Earth Day - April 22, 2022 - for a free and fun family day at Roaring Camp, in Felton, CA. We invite you to celebrate Earth Day with us, and with people around the world participating in the Hug-a-Tree Challenge, presented by REI.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kLA3J_0ei8NwDr00
Help establish a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS ® title for most photos of a person hugging a tree uploaded to Instagram in one hour, presented by REI.

Join us to:

  • Celebrate Earth Day
  • Establish a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS ® title for most photos of a person hugging a tree uploaded to Instagram in one hour. Upload your photo from 12-1pm on April 22nd to count toward the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS ® title!
  • Family-fun activities, music, food and local vendors
  • Visit redwoods on a Roaring Camp train ride and at Henry Cowell State Park

When:

Where:

  • Roaring Camp Railroads, Felton, CA | 5401 Graham Hill Rd, Felton, CA 95018

Tickets and Parking:

  • The event is free. We encourage you to register for the event here.
  • Parking is free if you mention you are coming for the Hug-a-Tree Challenge or the Sempervirens Fund event.

Embrace Our Environment

Sempervirens Fund’s Earth Day event at Roaring Camp is sponsored by Heritage Bank, Roaring Camp, Scharf Investments, and Verve Coffee, with in-kind support from KAZU and Lookout Local.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Felton, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Guinness World Records#World Record#Family Day#Railroads#Rei#Sempervirens Fund#Sempervirensfund#Heritage Bank#Roaring Camp#Scharf Investments#Verve Coffee#Kazu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
Lookout Santa Cruz

Revised Kresge Renewal project will nearly double number of student beds at UCSC’s sixth residential college

Construction at the ambitious, long-awaited Kresge College Renewal project is nearly halfway done. The project has undergone recent changes, including the near-doubling of the number of student beds. The Kresge Renewal is the name that was given to the massive rehabilitation and updating of the historic college, known for its post-modernist architecture and strong emphasis on social justice.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Q&A: School superintendent Faris Sabbah says parents need to stop bullying teachers over mask mandates

Superintendent of Schools Faris Sabbah says Santa Cruz County parents are bullying teachers, upsetting staff and filing claims against school districts for enforcing mask mandates. Parents have bombarded schools with hundreds of "threatening messages" and angry emails and have had heated, in-person exchanges with teachers and office staff. How tough a response are the schools mounting? Sabbah describes it in detail.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Unhoused Santa Cruz: A 'proper place' for the homeless? Push to spread the burden stirs NIMBY backlash

Neighborhoods are receiving little advance information about newly streamlined projects, as the state of California and the county of Santa Cruz move to rapidly build new housing. As Project Homekey-funded projects pop up around the county, we see pushback in Soquel, and maybe more widely. Lookout takes a closer look at the community whiplash and the likely growing pains ahead.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County, CA
387
Followers
304
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of, digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

 https://lookout.co/santacruz

Comments / 0

Community Policy