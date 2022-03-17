ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Ben Howland is out as Mississippi State men's basketball coach

By Andy Kostka, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04SKQI_0ei8NuSP00

STARKVILLE — The Ben Howland era at Mississippi State is over.

After seven seasons with the Bulldogs, Howland and Mississippi State have parted ways  effective immediately on Thursday, athletic director John Cohen announced . It ends a tenure in which Howland's teams reached the NCAA Tournament once, losing in the first round as a No. 5 seed at the end of the 2018-19 season.

"We are appreciative of the time and effort Coach Howland devoted in leading our men's basketball program," Cohen said in a school release. "We thank him for his investment in the lives of our student-athletes and pouring his heart and soul into our program from the day he arrived in Starkville. There's no question he left our program better than he found it. MSU owes a debt of gratitude to Coach Howland, and we have the utmost respect for him as a coach and person."

Howland finishes with an overall record of 134-98 and 59-67 in the SEC.

The expectations were high this season — Howland outlined the goal of reaching March Madness — but Mississippi State never reached a consistent enough level to warrant a bid to the tournament.

Guard Iverson Molinar was a constant, but forward Tolu Smith battled injury issues. An influx of transfers didn’t pay dividends. Rocket Watts (Michigan State) missed considerable time through injury. Shakeel Moore (N.C. State) had an up-and-down season. D.J. Jeffries (Memphis) and Garrison Brooks (North Carolina) didn’t consistently impress.

And Howland struggled to right a ship that began listing with early road losses. His team finished 0-9 in true road games, a record ill-suited for postseason play. A loss to South Carolina in late February all but ended Mississippi State’s hopes of making the NCAA Tournament, and Howland admitted as much, stating his team’s last hope was likely winning the SEC Tournament.

BEN HOWLAND HIRED: A look back at the 2015 hire

PLAN GONE WRONG: Why Mississippi State men's basketball coach Ben Howland said to 'get on board now'

In that competition, though, the Bulldogs (18-16, 8-10 SEC) won their opener against South Carolina but couldn't upend No. 2 seed Tennessee in the quarterfinals.

The 64-year-old Howland joined Mississippi State in 2015, a splash of a hire for former AD Scott Stricklin. Howland’s reputation preceded him: He had led UCLA to three consecutive Final Fours, but the Bruins couldn’t win the whole thing. He had also helped turn around Pittsburgh and Northern Arizona earlier in his career.

But his time at UCLA came to a disappointing end. After the last Final Four appearance in 2008, the Bruins made the NCAA Tournament three more times over the next five seasons — a rate below that of an ultra-expectant basketball program.

Still, in his final year, Howland led UCLA to a Pac-12 regular-season championship. He was fired anyway after his team’s first-round exit, becoming the first coach in modern college basketball history to be fired after winning a power conference regular-season title.

Howland took two seasons off. He worked as a commentator for Atlantic 10 games for NBC Sports and featured in the studio for Fox Sports. But that distinction — the first coach fired after a conference championship — gave him reason to pursue another coaching venture.

Joining Mississippi State, a team in a major conference looking for a reset, was enticing. He had a similar role at Pittsburgh between 1999-2003, leading a team from a sub-.500 record to a Sweet 16 appearance during his final season.

But the rapid rise didn’t materialize. The Bulldogs improved from three games under to .500 in Howland’s second season. His third, a 25-12 season, ended with an NIT semifinal appearance. Mississippi State earned an NCAA Tournament berth in 2018-19 but were upset by No. 12-seed Liberty in the first round, and the Bulldogs didn’t have a chance to return to the big dance the next season because the coronavirus pandemic canceled the tournament.

And while Howland hoped to build on an NIT runner-up distinction last season, Mississippi State stumbled to the finish line this season, kicking off a coaching search for athletics director John Cohen. Last month, when Cohen spoke to the Clarion Ledger, he emphasized how the Bulldogs still had several Quad 1 opportunities ahead — the kind of games that can turn a season around rapidly.

“We all know that it’s a series of streaks, of waves, and it doesn’t take long to get on a hot streak,” Cohen said. “I really believe this basketball team is capable of doing that.”

It didn’t happen, however. Mississippi State lost six of seven games between late January and mid-February, including contests against ranked teams Kentucky, Texas Tech, Tennessee and Alabama. The Bulldogs rebounded slightly down the stretch, beating a hapless Missouri squad and Vanderbilt at home, before three losses in four games entering the postseason.

A lot rides on Cohen’s upcoming decision. Mississippi State hasn’t made it past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament since 1996. Attracting talent to a program without established basketball tradition will be a challenge. And the fanbase has grown increasingly apathetic with each season that ends without meaningful basketball in March.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ben Howland is out as Mississippi State men's basketball coach

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Five things to know about a possible fourth COVID-19 shot

Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
Local
Mississippi Basketball
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi College Basketball
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Basketball
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
Starkville, MS
College Basketball
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
The Hill

House passes CROWN Act, banning race-based hair discrimination

The House passed legislation on Friday that would prohibit discrimination against people with hair styles associated with a particular race or national origin. Lawmakers passed the bill, titled the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN, Act, largely along party lines, 235-189. Only 14 Republicans joined Democrats in support of the measure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Deshaun Watson changes mind, QB accepts trade to join Browns

Deshaun Watson changed his mind. The Browns have their franchise quarterback, one with some extra heavy baggage. Despite sexual misconduct allegations made by nearly two dozen women against Watson while he was with Houston, Cleveland will make him its starting QB, the face of its organization and the highest-paid player in the NFL.
NFL
NBC News

Some big name firms are balking at shunning Russia, despite Ukraine invasion

While hundreds of well-known American companies like McDonald's and Coca-Cola are shutting down or suspending their operations in Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, a Kansas-based oil, gas and manufacturing giant is sitting tight for now. Koch Industries, whose subsidiary Guardian Industries operates two glass-manufacturing plants in...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Howland
Person
Garrison Brooks
Fox News

Russia still 'largely stalled' across Ukraine: US defense official

Russian forces remain "largely stalled" across Ukraine after more than three weeks of fighting, a senior U.S. defense official said Friday. Russian troops have launched more than 1,080 missiles at Ukrainian targets since the start of the invasion. Despite weeks of continued attempts to encircle the capital city of Kyiv...
MILITARY
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy