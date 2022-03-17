ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

How one game changed the way opponents deal with Kansas State center Ayoka Lee

By Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NG2uV_0ei8Nsgx00

MANHATTAN — Nobody should have been shocked to see Ayoka Lee putting up big numbers this season as Big 12 play got underway.

After all, she has been terrorizing conference defenses — not to mention opposing offenses with her shot blocking and rebounding — for three years now.

But on Jan. 23, something changed. Not only did Lee go on a tear in the Wildcats' dominating 94-65 victory over Oklahoma, but she darn near outscored the Sooners by herself.

Lee, Kansas State's imposing 6-foot-6 junior center, put up 61 points to break the NCAA single-game scoring record. But perhaps significantly it sent a message to the rest of the Big 12 that merely making her a focal point of their defenses may no longer be enough.

"It is such a number, right?" K-State coach Jeff Mittie said. "It catches your eye that you say, 'We're going to make them beat us a different way.'

"I told you guys that, I looked up and said, '58, that's not right.' Oh, that's right? Yeah, it just caught everybody's attention. At that point they basically said, 'Look, we're not going to let Lee beat us that way.' "

After the grind of an 18-game league schedule and then a 72-65 loss to Texas last Friday in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament, the Wildcats (19-12) step outside the conference for the first time since December on Saturday, when they face Washington State (19-10) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

It will be interesting to see how the Cougars, who are coached by former longtime K-State assistant Kamie Ethridge, will handle Lee.

While Mittie has assembled a capable supporting cast around Lee, most notably freshmen Serena Sundell, Brylee Glenn and Jaelyn Glenn, conference opponents have redoubled their efforts to make others beat them. Lee has continued to rack up double-doubles — she averages 22.4 points and 10.2 rebounds — with five in the last seven games, but getting her the ball in position to score has become a trickier proposition.

"They're definitely trying to limit her touches," Mittie said. "She hasn't had a 30-touch game since the Oklahoma game.

"We've been able to get her in the 20s but we haven't been able to hit her main touches, and we probably aren't going to be able to. We'd like to get her between 15 and 20 shots a game."

Lee, as she seemingly does with everything, has taken it all in stride while acknowledging the challenge it presents.

"It's different (now), because I feel like every game it's like a lot of helping (by the defenses)," she said. "But I think it's always been extra pressure, like more defenders."

Nobody has to tell that to Sundell, the Wildcats' 6-1 point guard, who is second on the team in scoring at 10.6 points per game and second in the Big 12 in assists with a 5.5 average.

"That was a big deal and super incredible accomplishment," Sundell said of Lee's 61-point game. "But people are adjusting, so you have to be able to step up on the perimeter and make them come out and guard us and give her more opportunities.

"They're going to be collapsing in on Yokie. She's a big name and a great player and very efficient inside, so we've got to be able to step out on the perimeter and knock down shots and make them guard us so we can get everyone back involved in the offense."

That has been easier said than done for the Wildcats, who have dropped four of their last five games and six of the last eight. As a team, they're shooting just 28.6% from 3-point range with Sundell (35.8) and Jaelyn Glenn (30.8) the only two above 30%.

"I think our team has had to grow through that and it hasn't been easy for some of them to find themselves wide open at times," Mittie said. "We've been indecisive in that.

"But over the last probably 10 days, I've seen our group handle it better in practice and in games."

As for Lee, she has come to realize just what her 61-pointer game meant in terms of her own profile.

"You don't realize what a huge it is until you hear it again and again," she said. "It's crazy."

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AZFamily

Kansas State women’s team takes off for NCAA Tournament

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State’s women’s basketball team left for their appearance in the Women’s NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats flew out from Manhattan Regional Airport on Thursday afternoon. The team landed in Raleigh, North Carolina at 4:55 pm CT. The team is ready to tip off...
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
thecomeback.com

John Calipari under fire after upset loss to St. Peters

Kentucky Wildcats basketball coach John Calipari is a Hall of Famer and one of the winningest coaches in NCAA history. But following Kentucky’s stunning loss to the St. Peter’s Peacocks on Thursday, Calipari is facing a lot of criticism. Any way you slice it, that loss is one...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Kansas and Texas Southern play in opening round of NCAA Tournament

LINE: Kansas -21.5; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks and Texas Southern Tigers square off in the NCAA Tournament first round. The Jayhawks' record in Big 12 games is 14-4. Kansas is 5-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The Tigers are 13-5 against...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamie Ethridge
Person
Jeff Mittie
Western Iowa Today

Riverside tracksters compete at Concordia

(Seward, NE) The Riverside boys and girls track teams competed Friday at an Indoor Meet at Concordia. Full results can be found here. Among the boys top performers were Mikey Casson winning the 60. Liam Fagan was 5th in the 60. Kyler Rieken and Hayden Hensley went 5-6 in the 60M Hurdles. In the 200 Casson was 2nd and Fagan 4th. Ayden Salais and JJ Wilson were 2nd and 6th, respectively, in the 400. Salais placed 4th in the 800. Mason McCready ran 4th and Aiden Bell 7th in the 1600. Eric Duhachek placed 4th in the 3200. Grady Jeppesen placed 4th in the high jump. Liam Fagan earned 6th in the long jump. Nate Messerschmidt was 7th in the shot put. The 4X800 meter relay placed 2nd with Grady Jeppesen, Kellen Oliver, Aiden Bell, and Mason McCready.
RIVERSIDE, IA
Great Bend Post

Jayhawk Women to Meet Georgia Tech in NCAA Opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas makes its return to the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament as the No. 8-seed in the Spokane Regional. The Jayhawks will match up with No. 9-seed Georgia Tech in the first round on Friday, March 18, at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California. Tipoff...
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Manhattan#Sooners#Kansas State
WIBW

KU women get special sendoff to NCAA Tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas women’s basketball team took off Wednesday on the first step of their NCAA Tournament journey. The team was surprised to be greeted by the KU Alumni Band, led by Herschel Stroud, for a rousing sendoff from Topeka Regional Airport at Forbes Field. Stroud said the group does this all the time for the men’s team, and wanted to recognize the women’s accomplishments as well.
TOPEKA, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy