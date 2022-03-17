Couple in Meridian murder case pleads guilty to killing child

Two adults in a Meridian murder case have pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of a child.

On Wednesday, Erik Osuna pleaded guilty to murdering his 9-year-old son, according to a news release. The stepmother of the victim, Monique Osuna, pleaded guilty on Feb. 16.

Erik Osuna had previously pleaded not guilty and had a trial set for April.

Investigators said Monique Osuna withheld food and water from her stepson, hit him with objects including a belt, frying pan and dog leash, and made him sleep in a closet, KTVB reported. Monique Osuna also forced the child, Emrik Osuna, to do exercises such as wall-sits, one legged stands and jumping jacks, often for 12 hours or more.

Cameras inside the family’s apartment captured much of the abuse, KTVB previously reported.

The footage revealed that Erik Osuna abused his son far less frequently than Monique Osuna, but failed to intervene.

As part of the plea agreements, the death penalty will not be sought, the release said. Both Monique and Erik Osuna’s sentencings will start in June.