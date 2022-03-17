ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Lawsuit filed against Utah Legislature over gerrymandering in congressional maps

By Sean Hemmersmeier, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
The Spectrum
The Spectrum
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NjcSU_0ei8Nll600

Several governmental accountability groups filed a lawsuit against the Utah Legislature for allegedly illegally gerrymandering the state’s congressional districts during last year’s special session, a Thursday press release from the Campaign Legal Center said.

The plaintiffs are two member-based organizations — the League of Women Voters of Utah and Mormon Women for Ethical Government — plus seven individuals that live in Salt Lake County.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs said the newly drawn congressional map is “an extreme partisan gerrymander.”

They also said the Utah Legislature diluted Proposition 4, placed on the ballot in 2018, which would have made it so an independent commission would handle the state’s redistricting process instead of the legislature.

The measure passed with a small majority of 50.3% but it was later amended by lawmakers to make it so the independent commission would serve in an advisory role to the legislature and lawmakers would make the final decision on the maps.

This past redistricting cycle the independent commission created 12 sets of maps for Utah’s four voting district maps, and the legislature rejected all the commission maps and enacted those drawn by lawmakers behind closed doors.

This lawsuit won’t affect the congressional districts for the 2022 midterm election — the filing deadline for this election has already passed — rather it seeks to change the boundaries for the 2024 election.

The lawsuit is also not going after the House, Senate or school board district maps enacted by the legislature.

Instead, it said the congressional districts were gerrymandered in favor of Republicans since it dilutes the voice of voters in Salt Lake County, Utah’s most Democratic county.

The League of Women Voters said many of their members live in Salt Lake County and will have a negative effect on them.

“The partisan gerrymandered 2021 Congressional Plan threatens LWVUT’s voter mobilization mission by silencing the voices of LWVUT’s members, making their representatives less accountable, and reducing voter interest in now non-competitive congressional races,” the lawsuit said.

The Princeton Gerrymandering project, which provides analysis of voting districts maps across the nation, graded these congressional maps and determined all the districts were non-competitive and favored Republicans.

One of the independent commission maps that was crafted with an urban-rural split in mind would have created three safe Republican districts and one competitive district that slightly favors Democrats. This map would split Washington County into two different congressional districts.

When crafting these maps, lawmakers said they wanted to have an urban-rural split for all the districts since that would be the best way for Utah to be represented in the House of Representatives.

In October of 2021, when a legislative redistricting committee held a hearing in St. George the senator who chaired that committee, Sen. Scott Sandall (R-District 17), said the legislature would prioritize one of two philosophies for the congressional maps.

“One set of philosophy that says '75% of the population lives on the Wasatch Front so they should have three congressional districts,'” said Sandall. “This other mindset that says ‘just a minute listen, we are better off if we have an integrated [with both rural and urban Utah] congressional seat because then we have four voices.’”

In response to redistricting, a protest was held outside the state capitol during the legislative special session this past November.

A December poll from the Hinckley Institute and the Deseret News found only 25% of Utahns supported the congressional maps that split Salt Lake County. The same poll also found 32% of people opposed the maps and 43% of the people didn’t know enough about the maps to have an opinion.

This matches a trend of states getting sued over their newly created voting districts maps made after the 2020 U.S. Census. According to the Brennan Center for Justice before this lawsuit, 21 states have been sued over their redistricting process.

If this lawsuit is successful Utah redistricting rules will revert to those established originally by Proposition 4 and have an independent commission handle the redistricting process.

The groups that filed the lawsuit are set to hold a press conference outside the Utah Capitol building at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Sean Hemmersmeier covers local government, growth and development in Southwestern Utah. Follow on Twitter @seanhemmers34. Our work depends on subscribers so if you want more coverage on these issues you can subscribe here: http://www.thespectrum.com/subscribe.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Five things to know about a possible fourth COVID-19 shot

Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Utah State
The Hill

House passes CROWN Act, banning race-based hair discrimination

The House passed legislation on Friday that would prohibit discrimination against people with hair styles associated with a particular race or national origin. Lawmakers passed the bill, titled the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN, Act, largely along party lines, 235-189. Only 14 Republicans joined Democrats in support of the measure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Deshaun Watson changes mind, QB accepts trade to join Browns

Deshaun Watson changed his mind. The Browns have their franchise quarterback, one with some extra heavy baggage. Despite sexual misconduct allegations made by nearly two dozen women against Watson while he was with Houston, Cleveland will make him its starting QB, the face of its organization and the highest-paid player in the NFL.
NFL
NBC News

Some big name firms are balking at shunning Russia, despite Ukraine invasion

While hundreds of well-known American companies like McDonald's and Coca-Cola are shutting down or suspending their operations in Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, a Kansas-based oil, gas and manufacturing giant is sitting tight for now. Koch Industries, whose subsidiary Guardian Industries operates two glass-manufacturing plants in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gerrymandering#Utah House#Lawsuit#The Utah Legislature#The Campaign Legal Center#Mormon
Fox News

Russia still 'largely stalled' across Ukraine: US defense official

Russian forces remain "largely stalled" across Ukraine after more than three weeks of fighting, a senior U.S. defense official said Friday. Russian troops have launched more than 1,080 missiles at Ukrainian targets since the start of the invasion. Despite weeks of continued attempts to encircle the capital city of Kyiv...
MILITARY
The Spectrum

The Spectrum

370
Followers
419
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St George, UT from The Spectrum.

 http://thespectrum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy