ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

8 Purchases You’ll Instantly Regret

By Ingrid Cruz
FinanceBuzz
FinanceBuzz
 1 day ago

You work hard for your money, and you want to be mindful in how you spend it . There are purchases that are needed and necessary like food and toothpaste. Then there are the other things you buy that may seem frivolous, but are totally justifiable and worth it.

8 clever moves when you have $1,000 in the bank .


And then there are those items that drain your bank account while providing little value to your life. When you want to better manage your money, it might be a good idea to consider cutting out these purchases.

Here’s a list of purchases — many of which could be impulse buys — that you may end up regretting the most.

Timeshares

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21WL8I_0ei8Njze00 Cheryl Casey/Adobe

Timeshares may seem like a great deal for people who can’t afford a second vacation home or condo, but they’re not for everyone. Timeshares allow you to have access to a home or condo for a fraction of time per year. Sometimes, however, there isn’t much flexibility and that can put you in a bind if something comes up when it’s your turn to use the property.

Additional things you need to look out for include high maintenance fees and the obligation to vacation at the same time and place every year.

Pro tip: An Airbnb or hotel stay may help if you’re working on how to save money and you’re able to make flexible plans.

Lottery tickets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZpT8p_0ei8Njze00 LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS/Adobe

The lure of the lottery ticket is a get-rich-overnight dream that unfortunately doesn’t often live up to the promise for most people. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Americans spent an average of $69.52 per year on lottery tickets between 2017-2018. Those between the ages of 65 to 74 spent the most at $132.43 — money that could be going to retirement.

While that may not seem like a lot of cash to some, it could be money invested instead. When the odds of winning aren't often in your favor (you have a better chance at getting struck by lightning), paying for a lottery ticket could be like paying for a piece of worthless paper.

Subscription boxes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aUeKY_0ei8Njze00 irissca/Adobe

Subscription boxes are curated items meant to suit a particular taste or need. These subscriptions contain everything from snacks, to makeup, to specialty products, or replenishment of items previously bought.

Some of these subscription boxes have been criticized for providing samples that are usually free in stores or with the purchase of another item. Considering the many variables involved in this purchase, taking the time to buy products you like may be a better investment.

A piano

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vCD3G_0ei8Njze00 Nattakorn/Adobe

Pianos may seem like a great purchase because your kid expressed an interest in playing when you visited a friend's house. But investing in a large (and heavy) musical instrument may not only take up a lot of space in your house, but weigh heavily on your brain and bank account, too.

Pianos must also be maintained in order to sound their best, which can be costlier for older instruments. If you need to play the keys, a keyboard might be a better way to practice and save space until the time is right to buy a proper piano — if it ever is.

Souvenirs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mjmkY_0ei8Njze00 anetlanda/Adobe

Souvenir shops often have items that make us laugh. They sometimes have nutcrackers, beer hats, clocks, or even hilarious t-shirts with different sayings or the name of the place you are visiting. They also can be pricey and filled with items you may never use. Think twice before making this impulse buy and ask yourself: Do I really need this? Chances are the answer is no.

Pro tip: If you really want an item that is signature to your vacation spot, choose functional things such as pens, pencils, or small trinkets that won’t take up too much luggage space or be too expensive. Or consider buying something from a non-souvenir store that you can really use and you will always know you bought it in whatever special place you are visiting.

Infomercial products

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U8nk5_0ei8Njze00 JackF/Adobe

Infomercials are known for having persuasive testimonials, “great” deals, and for entertaining us. Some salespeople are so skilled at their job that you may find yourself purchasing something from an infomercial that you really don’t need.

If you choose to buy a product you see on television, do so mindfully. Read reviews, compare prices, or wait for a week to consider the item more carefully in an effort to lessen any chances of impulsive spending.

Expensive special-occasion clothing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28IjKE_0ei8Njze00 zadorozhna/Adobe

Weddings, proms, and other special occasions often have a dress code that can quickly eat away at your bills. It’s easy to get carried away and want to splurge, but if it’s something you are only going to wear once then you might want to take a moment to really consider the financial impact.

Budgeting against your overall clothing purchases is a great idea. Do some comparison shopping. If you can’t stop thinking about the costly item, then maybe it won’t be a regret but at least you’ve carefully considered your options.

Trendy home renovations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vru3E_0ei8Njze00 LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS/Adobe

Carefully considered renovations can add value to your home and make it possible to use modern amenities, especially if your house is a bit older. However, there are many renovations that only add aesthetics that may not stand the test of time.

Sun rooms, open floor plans, or built-in furniture may not be as practical as you hope they’ll be. Although they’re fun, the average home buyer may struggle to keep up with expensive renovation trends, so talk to experienced contractors and consider getting only the upgrades you need.

On the flip side, you might want to consider things like energy-efficient home improvements that could actually save you money over time.

Bottom line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F8STI_0ei8Njze00 Krakenimages.com/Adobe

We’re all guilty of buying things on impulse, but some of the items mentioned above could be major money mistakes that can derail the budget you are trying to stick to. Writing down financial goals , and staying away from at least some of these items may help keep your bank account more in balance.

More from FinanceBuzz:

Comments / 0

Related
FinanceBuzz

17 Everyday Purchases You Can Pay for With Bitcoin

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. One...
MARKETS
FinanceBuzz

8 of the Worst Excuses for Not Having Any Savings

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. We’ve...
PERSONAL FINANCE
FinanceBuzz

13 Things Savvy Travelers Never Forget to Pack

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. You’ve...
LIFESTYLE
Fox47News

Does buying in bulk really save that much money?

Buy more now and save more later. It seems like a good idea, which explains why Costco, Sam's Club and BJ's Wholesale are so popular. Millions of American shoppers like Tracy Reese like to buy in bulk to fight inflation, which is currently running close to 10% a year. She says she comparison shops and ends up saving money by shopping at Sam's Club.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souvenir Shops#Television#Adobe Timeshares#Lightfield Studios Adobe
Seekingalpha.com

Feeling Lucky? You'll Love These March Picks

Do you depend on luck to pay your bills? I mean, do you hope your shares will rise in value to pay your bills?. Every gambler has a system. Something they feel will ward off "bad luck" and help them boost their "good luck". Some things are simply synonymous with "good luck" - like a rabbit's foot, although that was likely a bad luck moment for the rabbit.
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

Yeti to Stop Selling Coolers and Other Products at Lowe’s: Here’s Why

If you were thinking about heading to your closest Lowe’s store to pick up a new Yeti cooler, you may want to reconsider. That’s right, Outsiders. Word is being passed down that Yeti will be pulling all of their popular coolers from Lowe’s stores around the nation. The move looks to be part of a big-picture strategy by the luxury cooler maker. They will be cutting down on their wholesale footprint by lessening the number of retail stores they work with. That will also allow them to focus more on their digital audience.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Costco
Mashed

These Abandoned Carts Have Costco Shoppers Seeing Red

Whenever we have to head to the grocery store for a big shopping trip, most of us are probably pretty grateful to have shopping carts readily available. These handy and convenient carts make it very easy to grab all of what we need in one simple trip — no matter how heavy or unwieldy the products we are buying may be. But that wasn't always the case. Wheeled shopping carts were not invented until the mid-1930s, when a shop owner named Sylvan N. Goldman, who ran a chain of Humpty Dumpty grocery stores, realized that people tended to stop shopping when their hand-held baskets became too heavy, via America Comes Alive. Hoping to encourage people to buy more goods, he came up with the idea of adding wheels to the baskets, thus making it easier and more convenient to purchase more items.
RETAIL
countryliving.com

Amazon Has a Secret Coupon Page Filled With Major Deals in Almost Every Category

As avid Amazon shoppers, we're pros at filling our carts with the best finds for the retailer's top shopping extravaganzas from Prime Day to Black Friday. Today may not be a holiday, but we're here to let you in on a (major) Amazon secret that will save you tons before checkout: Have you ever used a coupon when making a purchase on Amazon? We sure haven't. So when we discovered that the online marketplace has a whole section dedicated entirely to coupons, we instantly knew the secret was too good to keep in!
INTERNET
Popculture

Costco Shoppers May See a Membership Price Hike for the First Time in Years

This summer, Costco is likely to raise the price of its membership for the first time in years. According to a report by The Street, Costco's chief financial officer Richard Galanti recently alluded to this price hike during an earnings call with investors. He said that prices will go up beginning in June.
RETAIL
ZDNet

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card review: Earn money back

An average Amazon Prime member spends $1,400 per year. However, the figure is probably higher based on the online shopping spike caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card is issued by Chase Bank and delivers 5% cashback on Amazon and Whole Foods Market purchases. If brown boxes regularly stack on your front porch, you could earn some money back simply for shopping at the world's largest retailer.
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

Retailers Pull Back as Shoppers Tighten Wallets

Shoppers are showing the power of the pocketbook by rebuffing efforts by some apparel retailers and department stores to raise their prices as inflation continues at its highest level since the 1980s, and consumers scale back on the spending that had been on the rise for several months. Macy’s recently...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Amazon Prime vs. Warehouse Clubs: Which Is Better for Buying in Bulk?

Here's how to make the right call. Buying household essentials and food items in bulk could save you money. Here's how to decide what your go-to source for bulk items should be. These days, the cost of groceries and household items has soared due to inflation. You may be spending...
ECONOMY
SPY

The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Winter is almost over, but spring around the corner means fantastic new opportunities to save. Case in point: Amazon has slashed prices on its new line of smart TVs by 40% for a limited time. This weekend, Samsung devices are also on sale, with $300 savings on top-rated Galaxy smartphones. And if your budget is too tight for a new TV or a smartphone, the best deals happening now include discounts on everyday...
BEAUTY & FASHION
FinanceBuzz

FinanceBuzz

28
Followers
344
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

FinanceBuzz is a personal finance brand on a mission to democratize financial independence. We believe that nobody should feel limited in their lifestyle or happiness because of the burden or absence of money.

 https://financebuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy