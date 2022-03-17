ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR: Chase Briscoe Credits His Father For Recent Win

By Chase Thomas
NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe had a weekend he would never forget over the weekend in Phoenix. Indeed, Briscoe of Stewart-Haas Racing took home the checkered flag in what was a huge event. After the race, Briscoe was overwhelmed with emotion, but it was a beautiful thing. There are a number of folks who deserve credit for Briscoe’s emergence on Sunday afternoon. However, one man stands out to Briscoe in particular and that is his father.

How NASCAR Driver Chase Briscoe Won in Phoenix

He told NASCAR media , “I was driving with half my stuff back from North Carolina to Indiana. I called my mom an hour before, I was balling. I had no opportunities. An hour later, I get that phone call.” He was upset. Things were different for Briscoe not too long ago. He was going through some really hard times as a professional racecar driver.

He continued, “Heading into 2020, I was going to get dropped. I had no sponsors, no nothing. Ford was in a weird situation where they didn’t want to fund it anymore. My dad is wearing a 1998 Chase Briscoe hat in the middle of downtown Vegas. The CEO of High Point just randomly walks by and says, ‘Hey! Chase Briscoe!’ He gives my dad a business card. A week later, he committed to signing for Xfinity. Three days before that, I was about to get dropped.”

It’s funny how life works sometimes, isn’t it? Briscoe was down on his luck to that point. He was on the verge of getting dropped altogether in 2020. Then, the right CEO ran into Briscoe’s dad in Vegas. That is when everything changed for Briscoe and his family. In terms of the victory on Sunday, Briscoe said, “He came up to me in victory lane and gave me a hug. He had tears in his eyes, I had tears in mine. He said, ‘Were all those ass chewings worth it?’ And it’s the truth.”

Chase Briscoe & Father Share Tender Moment

Tears were flowing for the Briscoe family all Sunday. Yes, Chase Briscoe admitted his dad was hard on him growing up. However, Briscoe points out his dad’s guidance was all worth it in the end as he won in Phoenix.

Briscoe also said, “It’s unbelievable.” He concluded, “I was crying the whole last lap. I mean, this definitely is a team win. But I gotta thank everybody who’s gotten me to this point. Seven years ago, I was sleeping on couches volunteering at race shops and was literally driving home to give up. And Bruce Cunningham and Kerry Scherer and Beth Cunningham gave me an opportunity that’s led to this.”

It was a huge day for the Briscoe family. It was a win that vaulted Tony Stewart’s racing team in a major way by making history in the process.

