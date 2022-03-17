ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

‘Yellowstone’ Treats Fans to Incredible Pic of Dutton Ranch to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

By Thad Mitchell
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago

We don’t yet know when the next season of the hit Paramount Network series “ Yellowstone ” will arrive but you can bet the Dutton Ranch will be ready.

Nestled deep in the beautiful Montana mountainscape, the “Yellowstone” Dutton Ranch is an actual cattle ranch. The Chief Joseph Ranch doubles as the set for modern western drama, transforming to a TV-ready ranch during filming. Speaking of filming, “Yellowstone” will begin production of its fifth and latest season later this spring. The cast and crew will head back to Montana in May where the Chief Joseph Ranch will become the “Yellowstone” set once more. In a little St. Patrick’s Day tease, the “Yellowstone” social media page gave fans something to be excited about. The post includes a gorgeous photo of the “Dutton Ranch” as “Yellowstone” prepares to crank back up.

“It’s easy being green on the Dutton Ranch,” the “Yellowstone” post proclaims in the caption. “Happy St. Patrick’s Day.”

As you can see from the photo, the old-timey wooden entrance sign reads “Yellowstone” Dutton Ranch” in capital letters. The dirt road in the picture leads to the barn, where the Duttons stable their horses. Further up the road, you will find the bunkhouse and primary living quarters where cattle ranch owner John Dutton makes his home.

Fans of the popular series certainly enjoyed the gesture from “Yellowstone,” registering more than 15,000 “likes” in less than an hour. Several social media users commented on the post to say they can’t wait until their favorite show returns.

“So excited for a new season…when will it get here?” a fan says. “Hopefully we don’t have to wait as long as the last time. I am having ‘Yellowstone’ withdrawals already!”

‘Yellowstone’ Dutton Ranch Doubles as a Tourist Attraction for Fans

It’s no surprise that “Yellowstone” fans will shell out big bucks to stay at the Dutton Ranch. The Chief Joseph Ranch welcomes guests throughout the year when filming isn’t going on. In addition to serving as the show’s filming location, the ranch offers stunning views of the Montana Mountains and a tranquil nature experience.

Tourism efforts keep the Chief Joseph Ranch busy throughout the year. They often share photos and stories through the medium, encouraging fans of the show to take a look behind the “Yellowstone” scenes.

Earlier this year, the Chief Joseph Ranch gave fans a glimpse at what the “Yellowstone” Dutton Ranch may have looked like in 1935. The next spinoff from Taylor Sheridan’s universe will take place in 1932 .

“In honor of the new ‘Yellowstone; origin story ‘1932,’ enjoy this throwback picture of the ranch from 1935!” the post says.

The post ‘Yellowstone’ Treats Fans to Incredible Pic of Dutton Ranch to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

How Does ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Hide Her Accent?

When you watch Yellowstone, then you’re going to get a hefty dose of Kelly Reilly. She plays the wickedly wonderful Beth Dutton. As you might know, she’s the daughter of John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, on the Western. Yellowstone allows the British-born actress to shine in that role. She does a good job of hiding that British accent when getting after Jamie or cuddling with Rip. How does she do it?
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Marks ‘International Women’s Day’ With Iconic Beth Dutton Scene

There’s no one who can lead the charge on International Women’s Day quite like Beth Dutton. Love her or hate her, the “Yellowstone” icon is a force to be reckoned with. It’s not just her snarky quips or bold confidence that makes Beth Dutton an example for women everywhere. Beth is resilient, brave, and strong. And today, “Yellowstone” is celebrating women everywhere with an especially memorable scene of Beth’s.
CELEBRATIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Outsider.com

Tom Brady’s Ex Bridget Moynahan Reacts To News He’s Coming Out of Retirement

The 2022 NFL season isn’t going to feel so different for Bridget Moynahan after all, now that Tom Brady is back with the Buccaneers. That’s right, Outsiders. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced on Sunday that he will be returning for his 23rd season in the NFL. The addition of Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner, instantly makes Tampa Bay a Super Bowl contender. Not only are all of his teammates hyped for him to return, but so, too, is his ex, Bridget Moynahan.
NFL
Outsider.com

What Is Keanu Reeves’ Net Worth?

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved celebrities in all of Hollywood. That much is clear based on the star actor’s net worth. It proves that his fans don’t have a problem heading to the theater and buying a ticket to see his movies time and time again.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Outsider.com

Meet Elon Musk’s 7 Kids: Here Are All of Their Names, Ages, and Mothers

Elon Musk is the father of seven kids. That’s right. The Telsa founder has had a number of relationships in his lifetime. Because of this, Elon Musk has seven kids to his name. But the businessman continues to do his work while tending to his kids’ needs. Let’s take a look at his children and their names, along with their mothers. We can start with the most recent child with his now-off-again partner Grimes.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Actress’s Malibu Home Hits the Market for Nearly $100 Million

This “Yellowstone” actress’s malibu home recently hit the market for almost $100. Who is this actress, you ask? Well, it’s none other than Barret Swatek. The 45-year-old actress’s trophy home sits on a bluff above El Sol County Beach. The stunning Malibu home is owned by “Yellowstone” actress Barret Swatek and retired hedge-fund manager Adam Weiss. The two are selling the California dream house for $99.5 million. However, that’s more than double what the couple paid the property in 2018. Back then, records state that they dished out $45 million for the mansion. At $99.5 million, the home earns the title of the sixth-most expensive home currently on the market in Los Angeles County. Not only that, but it’s also the second-priciest in Malibu.
MALIBU, CA
Outsider.com

Texas Wildfire Burns Through Homes, Forces Evacuations

Though the weather is finally starting to warm up and encourage us to spend more time outdoors again, it brings other potential dangers with it. One of those dangers happens to be wildfires and Texas has already fallen victim to them this year. However, a newly-developed Texas wildfire is so intense it is burning through homes and forcing many evacuations in the area.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#The Ranch#St Patrick#Celebrate St Patrick#Paramount Network#The Dutton Ranch#Duttons
WKRC

River dyed green for St. Patrick's Day tradition

CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS Newspath/WBBM/WKRC) - The Chicago River was dyed green to commemorate Saint Patrick's Day Saturday. The tradition began when a member of a local plumber's union suggested using a dye used to detect leaks in large buildings to change the color of the river, a dye whose exact formula has remained a secret throughout the history of the Chicago Saint Patrick's Day Parade.
POLITICS
Outsider.com

Tennessee Officials Succeed in Getting Bear To Adopt Orphaned Cub

You might not find a happier story out in the wilderness than this one right here. This week, Tennessee officials succeeded in getting a bear to adopt another orphaned cub. Indeed, the orphaned cub found itself in that situation after its mother was struck and killed by a car. The cub was incredibly distraught over the matter and cried out for help. Thankfully, a passerby heard the cries and alerted the ABR and TWRA who assisted in finding and helping the cub.
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

NASCAR Legend Tony Stewart Shows Love To Fellow Indiana Native Chase Briscoe After First Career Win

After a rough rookie year last season, NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe came back with a vengeance, snaring the victory in the fourth Cup Series race of the 2022 season at the Phoenix Raceway. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver was able to take the lead with just three laps remaining, holding off Ross Chastain and crossing the finish line in first place. The win marked Chase Briscoe’s first-ever victory in 40 career starts.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NRToday.com

Fun ways for children to participate in St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

St. Patrick’s Day commemorates its namesake, the patron saint of Ireland who helped spread Christianity across this island nation. While it may have begun as a religious holiday, eventually the fanfare expanded to transform St. Patrick’s Day into a secular celebration spanning the world — reaching Irish diaspora in various countries. In fact, some of the largest St. Patrick’s Day events occur outside of Ireland.
FESTIVAL
Outsider.com

Fishing Guide Lands Monster 10-Foot, 500-Pound Sturgeon Thought to Be 100 Years Old

A fishing guide caught an amazing sight recently on British Columbia’s Fraser River in Chilliwack. The impressive catch from March 6 is one the guide will never forget. Weighing in at what is estimated to be a shocking 500 to 600 pounds and measuring as much as 10-feet long, this sturgeon is no doubt breaking records across the board. Based on the stats he was able to collect before releasing the sturgeon back into the water, the fishing guide was able to estimate the massive sturgeon to be as many as 100 years old.
HOBBIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

425K+
Followers
45K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy