Report: Manchester United Hot on The Trail of In-Demand Midfielder

By Kaustubh Pandey
 1 day ago

Manchester United are still said to be hot on the trail of Monaco's French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, as per reports.

Tchouameni has been linked with moves to La Liga and Juventus in recent months, with Chelsea also said to be interested in the France international star.

Journalist Ignazio Genuardi has reported about Tchouameni's situation and his potential exit from Monaco in the summer ( via SportWitness ).

The reporter has stated that United are 'particularly hot' on the young Frenchman and while Chelsea are also interested, it is tough to see the midfielder heading to Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window.

It is stated that Tchouameni would either head to La Liga or he would come to the Premier League to join United.

The player has made 26 Ligue 1 appearances this season for Monaco, getting one goal. He has also been a regular in the Europa League, while captaining the side many times.

Washington Post

D.C. United seeking to reacquire midfielder Chris Durkin

D.C. United is seeking to reacquire Chris Durkin, a homegrown defensive midfielder who moved overseas 2½ years ago, three people familiar with the plan said Wednesday. Durkin, 22, plays for Belgian club Sint-Truiden, which acquired him on loan from United in August 2019 and purchased him in May 2020 for an estimated $1.1 million. United officials said they did not want to comment.
SkySports

Barcelona rekindle interest in Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Barcelona have rekindled their interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford following reports of his discontent at Old Trafford. THE SUN. Erling Haaland would cost Manchester City an eye-watering £306m from Borussia Dortmund. Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
