Virginia Homeowners facing financial hardships now eligible for up to $40,000 in relief

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Housing announced Thursday that, effective immediately , the maximum amount of assistance to eligible homeowners facing mortgage delinquency will be raised by $10,000.

The increase is an expansion of the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program, an initiative launched by former-Governor Northam’s administration on Jan. 3, 2022 to aid homeowners experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19.

Previously, the maximum amount of assistance available was capped at the lesser of 20 months or $30,000 toward eligible expenses per household. It has since been raised to $40,000 with no cap on the number of months past due.

“Providing housing stability and supporting Virginia homeowners is of the utmost importance right now as we continue to advance our recovery efforts from the pandemic,” said Virginia Housing Chief Executive Officer Susan F. Dewey when the program initially launched. “This program will protect homeowners at risk of losing their homes thereby strengthening our communities and our economy and improving the lives of many Virginians across the Commonwealth.”

The Commonwealth of Virginia received $258 million to implement the program through the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Homeowner Assistance Fund.

Applicants who were previously deemed ineligible due to the original program cap policy should contact a program representative at 833-687-8677 , Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to begin the appeal process.

