About one minute into Shouting Down Midnight, Gretchen Stoeltje’s ardent documentary about Texan lawmakers’ repeated attempts to eliminate access to safe and legal abortions, footage of an older demonstrator appears on screen. The person, whose gray hair peeks out from under a hat, holds up a sign that reads: “I cannot believe I still have to protest this shit.” The short clip, sandwiched between one of former state senator Wendy Davis passionately addressing a crowd of demonstrators and another of protesters presumably marching for the same cause decades earlier, reveals a disconcerting truth about civil rights: They are always under...

