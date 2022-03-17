ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, VA

VDH hosting vaccine clinics in Nottoway, Cumberland and Amelia Counties

By Will Gonzalez
 1 day ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Nottoway, Cumberland and Amelia Counties next week. All clinics will be offering first, second and booster doses for walk-ins and appointments.

The first clinic will be held Wednesday, March 23 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at the Crenshaw United Methodist Church in Blackstone (200 Church Street). The second and third will both be held Friday, March 25 , one from 8 to 11 a.m . at the Cumberland CARES Food Distribution Center in Cumberland (1550 Anderson Highway) and the other from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at the Journey Community Center in Amelia Court House (19210 Patrick Henry Highway).

All three clinics are going to be outside, so anyone planning to get vaccinated should dress accordingly. Appointments can be made here or by calling 1-877-829-4682. English and Spanish operators are available.

Anyone under the age of 18 looking to get a vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

RICHMOND, VA
