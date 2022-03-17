ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale man sentenced to over nine years in Federal Prison for drug trafficking

By C.C. McCandless
 1 day ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On March 16, a Springdale man was sentenced to 110 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville.

According to court documents, during the month of October 2020, detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force (DTF) were investigating Kenneth Wayne Efurd, 42, for drug trafficking. On October 22, 2020, detectives with the DTF conducted a parole search at Efurd’s residence in Springdale.

During the search detectives located a black bag that contained approximately 116.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 2.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 1.4 grams of suspected heroin, 0.1 gram of suspected heroin, 5 doses of suspected LSD, a digital scale, $2,127 and drug paraphernalia.

The suspected methamphetamine was sent to the DEA Laboratory in Miami, Florida, where it tested positive for methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement.

The Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Harris prosecuted the case.

