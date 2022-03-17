27-year-old woman arrested on drug charges following Lakin traffic stop

Osage County, KANSAS – According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, the 27-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday.

Her name is Faith Morgan and she was arrested following Lakin traffic stop.

According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, the 27-year-old woman is now charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a driver’s license.

OCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle.

The responding deputies reportedly deployed a K9 and searched the suspect’s vehicle.

During the search of the vehicle, the responding deputies reportedly found methamphetamine.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.