Boston, MA

Entries We Love: elishéva, 'Bring Me Back'

By Taylor Jennings-Brown
 1 day ago

Pairs well with: The first girls' night out after a bad breakup. Unapologetic is the word that comes to mind when listening to "Bring Me Back." In her Tiny...

NPR

Entries We Love: WillMattSam, 'Lemon Zinger'

Pairs well with: Accidentally burning your lemon squares. Very rarely, when things are falling apart, do I feel comforted by the idea of making lemons into lemonade, preferring instead the tried and true method of sulking around a bit with the hopes of making my problem everybody else's problem. But despite my aversion to good advice, WillMattSam's narration of life's woes — like a nemesis that "gets the more rousing cheers" (ugh!) — can't help but lift my spirits. The swing of Sam Indenbaum's piano and Will Danforth's rich tenor give Matthew Peake's lyrics the feel of a cozy wood-paneled cabaret. With warmth, humor and a compelling list of lemonade alternatives, "Lemon Zinger" helps take the sour taste out of the old adage and, wouldn't you know it, even manages to turn some lemons into pretty good lemonade.
NPR

Entries We Love: talker, 'My Meds'

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif. Pairs well with: Overthinking, staring at the ceiling. "Who am I now when I'm not pretending?" talker's Celeste Tauchar asks in her Tiny Desk Contest entry, performing in silk pajamas alongside bassist Dan Sadin on the floor, both draped by a blanket of lavender and fuchsia tulle. Acquiescing to a terrestrial dependence, the Los Angeles indie rocker questions what remains in the blunted feelings that accompany healing: "I take my meds in the evening / Gave up searching for meaning / The stars don't guide me now."
NPR

Entries We Love: SNACKTIME PHILLY, 'Gotta Get Funky'

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa. Pairs well with: Pumping yourself up in your room before heading out. SNACKTIME PHILLY's Tiny Desk Contest entry opens with a classic party scene — glasses clinking, pizza boxes stacking, energy building. And within the first few seconds of the intro, you'll be wishing you got an invite to this party. "Gotta Get Funky" is a proposal — a command, really — and the group's high-energy performance makes the title an easy request. Juggling sophisticated solos, impassioned breakdowns and joyful lyrics, SNACKTIME PHILLY takes you on a wonderfully windy journey that never rests in one place too long. Good luck keeping up; this group is always a few steps ahead.
NPR

Entries We Love: Grace Blackford, 'After Every Dark Night'

Pairs well with: Watching the sunrise after a hard night. A five-time entrant, Grace Blackford returns to the Tiny Desk Contest to share a powerful reflection on grief and growth. Her entry "After Every Dark Night'' is inspired by a letter from her older brother who died of an overdose when she was 14. She says it took her over a decade to find the words to describe her experience, and the result is an honest and cathartic contemplation of life without a loved one. Blackford's crystal-clear voice and soothing guitar chords capture the painful journey to acceptance after loss, how time can pass yet stay frozen. Many years later she finds some peace in her brother's words and exhales a message of hope: "I see light pouring in after long nights of pain, and I understand." It's a tender tribute and patient reminder that a brighter day will come.
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
NPR

Entries We Love: Claire Ernst, 'Flowers'

Hometown: Nashville, Tenn. Pairs well with: Choosing yourself when things aren't working out. How many arguments can you have with a significant other before they change their behavior? According to this Tiny Desk Contest entrant, absolutely too many — and she's realized that a few hours of space and a bouquet of flowers can't fix anything in the long term. In "Flowers," Claire Ernst's smooth, soul-filled vocals guide us through a declaration of self-love, filled with Brené Brown-worthy incantations of boundary setting: "F*** all that power and the way that you bend it / I don't want your temporary fix if temporary gifts is all you got to give." I wish we could all summon this level of power and certainty in choosing ourselves first, but Ernst provides a fantastic example.
The Independent

Kevin Hart sent a video message to Traci Braxton before her death: ‘My heart is smiling because of you’

Traci Braxton’s sister Toni has shared a video message Kevin Hart sent to the singer before her death.On Saturday (12 March), Braxton died of esophageal cancer at the age of 50.Prior to her death, Hart was informed of the “Last Call” singer’s deteriorating health, leading him to record a special message for her. Hart started the video by telling Braxton that he recently learned that she was his fan and that he wanted to send some “good vibes” her way.“I just wanna take the time to give that love back and tell you that you are loved in return...
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
Entries We Love: LVNDR, 'Little Alien Tigress of the Sun'

Hometown: Chattanooga, Tenn. Pairs well with: Dimming the lights and bobbing your head to the beat. LVDNR's Tiny Desk contest entry is a vibe, and not only because of singer Maria Jordania's smooth, honeyed voice and clear, light vocal runs. The setting of the video, recorded in a studio in Chattanooga, Tenn. recreates the atmosphere one might find in a small music venue in any city. The mellow, rhythmic instrumentation coming from the keys, bass and drums completes the mood. LVNDR's entry is warm, inviting and perfect for relaxing with a drink in hand.
Entries We Love: Lauren Frihauf, 'Fragments of a Stranger'

Pairs well with: Deciding to reinvent yourself at 4:00 a.m. For this to be Lauren Frihauf's first year old enough to enter the Tiny Desk contest, the maturity in her voice, lyrics and performance is really impressive. As she accompanies herself on a Gretsch guitar, it's easy to get lost in her voice, taking in her mellow tone. Frihauf starts "Fragments of a Stranger'' off simple and gracefully ascends up to a shimmery falsetto that she controls tenderly throughout the performance. The song is an honest confrontation about being lost and not knowing who you are – "I don't know who / I'm looking at / Or what I see / A fragment of a stranger with no self-esteem" – and toward the end, Frihauf finds herself looking for clarity within. "Restore me" she sings, over a vamp that harmonically rises and leaves us floating in a peaceful state of meditation.
realitytitbit.com

Jarrod has moved on to new girlfriend after Storage Wars exit

Storage Wars is back for a brand new season in 2022 and fans are wondering which cast members are returning and who is gone for good from the A&E show. The series, which sees people bid on the contents of abandoned storage lockers, first kicked off in 2010 and over 10 years later, it’s still going strong.
The Independent

Voices: Kanye West’s obsession with his daughters points to a darker truth

The divorce proceedings between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian made headway earlier this month when Kardashian was officially declared legally single by a Los Angeles county judge. When the reality television star filed for divorce in February 2021, she unwittingly prompted a barrage of public social media posts from West that immediately went viral. Such posts — aimed at Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, or concerning his ongoing custody battles for his children — have since become a strange new norm.In recent weeks, West — now known as Ye — has pivoted his frustration away (somewhat) from...
The Independent

Pregnant Malaysian woman buys Lamborghini for husband as reward for sleepless nights ahead

An expecting mother in Malaysia has bought her husband a Lamborghini worth RM two million (£364,637) as a reward for the long, sleepless nights that awaited him once she gave birth.Anes Ayuni Osman, 19, surprised her husband Weldan Zulkefli with a Lamborghini Huracan Evo, ahead of her confinement that will last for 100 days.In a video shared on TikTok, Ms Osman can be seen walking her 20-year-old, blindfolded husband into a car dealership to surprise him with the supercar wrapped in a big red bow.The husband, visibly in shock, broke down and hugged his wife while thanking her for...
NPR

Entries We Love: ANDIE, 'He's Not What You Need Blues'

How do you deal with the type of heartbreak that feels like betrayal? In this Tiny Desk Contest entry, Chicago-based singer ANDIE explores the angst that comes with this kind of pain. "He's Not What You Need Blues" is a skillful exploration of the hurt that comes with being betrayed, artfully calling out to a former lover over a bluesy guitar lick: "Is it funny or sad / that you chose your man / after all that I am? / Was that always your plan?"
L.A. Weekly

The Strains of Saint Patrick’s Day 2022

It’s time for our annual strains of Saint Patrick’s Day list here at L.A.!. This year’s edition also will feature a noted Spanish twist, given the amount of cannabis we saw this past weekend when we hit Barcelona for Spannabis. But regardless of where we are in the world, we’re always excited to check out new things that may end up on our lists in honor of various holidays, this one being the greenest.
Popculture

Music Festival Canceled Just 3 Days Before Planned Start

The organizers for a new North Carolina music festival postponed the event just three days before it was scheduled to start. The Wham Bam Music Festival was scheduled to start on Thursday at the Shakori Hills Community Arts Center in Pittsboro, North Carolina, and continue through Saturday. No specific reason for the sudden move was announced, but some on social media speculated that poor weather is the reason.
