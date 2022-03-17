ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

Gel-pellet ‘challenge’ could lead to injuries or criminal charges, police departments warn

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tF6Mq_0ei8MGU400

(NEXSTAR) – Police in several parts of the country say they’re seeing increased reports of people inflicting injury to each other — and sometimes children — with toy guns designed to fire gel- or water-based pellets.

Officials also believe the trend may have first gained traction on social media, as part of a “challenge” named after Orbeez, a brand of small absorbent “water beads.”

“We continue to see teenagers … discharging splat ball guns (Orbeez) at other people … even at innocent bystanders,” police in Peachtree City, Georgia, said on Facebook earlier this week. “Now they are modifying the beads to be more painful.”

In its post, Peachtree City police included a photo of a young boy whose face was bloodied as a result of an attack by “a group of teens” who rode by on their bicycles and fired modified gel pellets at the victim.

“The police department will be pursuing criminal charges on all persons caught discharging these weapons at other persons on city property,” police added.

TikTok removing ‘Milk Crate Challenge’ videos amid warnings from doctors, FDA to avoid the dangerous stunt

Law enforcement officials in several other cities — including those in Pasco County, Florida, and Pleasanton, California — have also warned residents and school-aged children of the possible dangers that can result from firing gel pellets at others.

“When it comes to actually shooting projectiles at somebody, they do cause welts if it hits you in the face or the eyes,” Timothy Munday, a school resource officer at Myrtle Beach Middle School in South Carolina, told Nexstar’s WBTW. “It can cause major injuries, so you may look at an assault [charge] there. If you bring them on the school grounds, we can interpret them as weapons.”

The manufacturer of Orbeez has since responded to reports of teenagers who may be misusing its water-absorbent beads, which are marketed as “squishy” sensory toys for children ages 5 and up.

“Orbeez are designed for educational, creative, and sensory play and are not intended to be used as projectiles or inserted in mechanisms,” wrote Spin Master, the maker of Orbeez, in a statement shared with NPR.

Spin Master added that it does not manufacture or sell any type of gun designed to fire its beads.

Spin Master, however, is still encouraging its customers to take the “Orbeez challenge” on social media, although the company is merely suggesting that kids show off their Orbeez-based projects or playtime ideas online, rather than pelt each other with the beads.

iPhone update allows users with masks to unlock phones: Here’s how

A representative for TikTok, where some of the videos had been shared, was not immediately available to comment. The platform’s Community Guidelines specifically prohibit videos “depicting, promoting, normalizing or glorifying” dangerous acts, as well as illegal activity and certain amateur stunts.

TikTok also appears to have removed or redirected users from certain videos that showcase the more harmful version of the “#OrbeezChallenge,” but many such videos — with slightly different hashtags including #OrbeezGun or #OrbeeChallenge — remained as of Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Peachtree City, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Peachtree City, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Vidalia man arrested and charged with burglary of local restaurant

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Vidalia Police Department Facebook page, on February 28, 2022, officers responded to a call from Sportsman’s Fish and Grill about a burglary. Officers reported that when they arrived, the restaurant was ransacked, several computers and cash registers had been destroyed, and money and business checks were missing. According […]
VIDALIA, LA
WJTV 12

Officers search for commercial light thief in Perry County

PETAL, Miss. (WJTV)- Leaders with Petal Police Department and the Perry County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance from the public to locate a stolen commercial light. According to leaders, criminals stole an Allman NL5000 Tower Light Generator at a construction site off the Evelyn Gandy Parkway. Police said the stolen equipment was last seen on […]
PERRY COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#City Police#Tiktok#Milk Crate Challenge
WJTV 12

Eastland County Deputy killed while ‘trying to save people from the horrible fires’

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Eastland County Deputy was tragically killed while trying to save citizens from devastating fires overnight. The Cisco Police Department confirms Deputy Barbara Fenley died during the fires. They say, “she was a special servant and an attribute to our profession. We will kneel in prayer for her family, friends […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
WJTV 12

Two arrested for felony drug charges in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested for felony drug charges in Pike County on Wednesday, March 16. Agents with the Pike County Narcotics Division pulled Hosea Walker and Frank Dion Lambert over for a traffic stop on Highway 98 East for improper equipment. Agents said they found illegal narcotics during the stop. […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Who killed Ashley McDonald? Questions remain

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Investigators remain tight-lipped about details surrounding the death of Ashley McDonald of Memphis, whose remains were discovered in a remote area of Mississippi and officially identified Wednesday. The Hickory Hill woman had been missing since November, when she was reportedly going to meet a man in Batesville, Mississippi. The car […]
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJTV 12

Crime summit, COVID shots to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes will host the L’il Lonnie Crime Summit on Sunday, March 20. Stokes and Central Mississippi Health Services staff will speak about how to create a safe and healthy community. Randy Wildman Brown will provide live music. Guests will receive a $25 Visa gift card for receiving […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two arrested in Natchez after fleeing from Louisiana

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested two people who were fleeing from officers in Louisiana on Thursday, March 17. The Natchez Democrat reported the first chase began when Robert Tolbert, 48, of Hattiesburg, fled into Natchez after a drive-by shooting in Concordia Parish, Louisiana. Tolbert crossed the Mississippi River Bridge onto U.S. 84 in […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy