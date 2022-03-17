Help Wanted: An election reader panel for San José Spotlight

Election season is here, and we’re looking to put together a reader panel to talk about the key issues, contests and what matters most to you.

We want to know what your top pritoties are as you head to the polls in June and November. What do you want to see in your next mayor? What city issues do you hope they will address?

Join our reader panel and make your voice heard. We’re looking for a dozen readers who represent diversity in thought and opinion, as well as racial, socioeconomic and geographic diversity. Our reader panel provides an opportuntiy to discuss the top issues this election season and hear from San Jose residents from different parts of the city and all walks of life.

To qualify for the panel, you must live in San Jose, respect a diversity of viewpoints and commit to attending a series of virtual meetings.

If you’re interested in joining our reader panel, please email [email protected] with “reader panel” in the subject line.