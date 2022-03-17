ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Help Wanted: An election reader panel for San José Spotlight

By Ramona Giwargis
 1 day ago
Election season is here, and we’re looking to put together a reader panel to talk about the key issues, contests and what matters most to you.

We want to know what your top pritoties are as you head to the polls in June and November. What do you want to see in your next mayor? What city issues do you hope they will address?

Join our reader panel and make your voice heard. We’re looking for a dozen readers who represent diversity in thought and opinion, as well as racial, socioeconomic and geographic diversity. Our reader panel provides an opportuntiy to discuss the top issues this election season and hear from San Jose residents from different parts of the city and all walks of life.

To qualify for the panel, you must live in San Jose, respect a diversity of viewpoints and commit to attending a series of virtual meetings.

If you’re interested in joining our reader panel, please email [email protected] with “reader panel” in the subject line.

San José Spotlight

Homeless advocates claim Milpitas mayor stonewalls solutions

The homeless crisis in Milpitas might be heading to a dead end, as officials and advocates blame the mayor for exacerbating the problem. Milpitas, a city of roughly 80,000 people, started to see its homeless population balloon during the COVID-19 pandemic. An encampment behind the city’s library, one of the largest camps in Milpitas, has grown to 18 RVs and vehicles—with roughly a dozen people sleeping there. According to the county, there are about 100 unhoused people citywide.
MILPITAS, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose council review: Budget proposals, development appeal

The San Jose City Council spent much of Tuesday’s meeting focused on one of the biggest topics of the season: the city budget. Officials also weighed an appeal for an Alviso development and considered going out to bid for a long-term operator for the city’s golf courses. Here’s what went down at the March 15... The post San Jose council review: Budget proposals, development appeal appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara wants to be carbon neutral by 2045

Santa Clara is proposing a bevy of policies aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions over the next couple decades. The city is updating its Climate Action Plan, with goals to curb greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2035 and for the city to be carbon neutral by 2045. The plan calls for carbon-neutral data centers and helping hotels, campuses and corporate cafeterias reduce food waste, as well as establishing electric vehicle infrastructure and supporting teleworking options to curb commute trips. Consultant firm Cascadia Consulting Group is leading the update.
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara starts task force to study homelessness

Santa Clara is assembling a task force aimed at tackling homelessness within the city and needs recruits. The city is working with San Francisco nonprofit Homebase to examine the needs and service gaps for the unhoused by creating a task force and strategic plan. The task force will be comprised of four to eight members, including residents with lived experience of homelessness and representatives from local agencies who work with the homeless. The strategic plan is expected to be completed in six months.
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose council candidate denies decades-old abuse allegations

San Jose Planning Commissioner and City Council candidate Rolando Bonilla is disputing allegations that have recently resurfaced regarding domestic violence and child support. About 20 years ago, Bonilla’s ex-wife accused him of physical abuse during a custody battle for their son and claimed he failed to pay child support on different occasions, according to media... The post San Jose council candidate denies decades-old abuse allegations appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Heffner: Homelessness stems from a lack of affordable housing

The No. 1 reason people experience homelessness in our county and nation is the lack of affordable housing. According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, “The solution to homelessness is straightforward: housing. By connecting people experiencing homelessness to housing and services, they have a platform from which they can address other areas that may have contributed to their homelessness—such as employment, health and substance abuse.”
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose mayor eyeing run for Congress, sources say

For several years, Silicon Valley politicos have been clamoring about what’s next for San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo. And with just nine months left in office, the mayor has remained mostly mum—until now. At a California Chamber of Commerce executive board meeting in Half Moon Bay last week, Liccardo let it slip that he’s eyeing a... The post San Jose mayor eyeing run for Congress, sources say appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose Downtown Association looks for new leader

The powerful San Jose Downtown Association is preparing for its first leadership change in 34 years. The business group announced a nationwide search on Monday to find its next CEO. Scott Knies, who has led the organization since opening its first office in March 1988, will step down on Nov. 1. Applications for the job are... The post San Jose Downtown Association looks for new leader appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Law group probes complaints at San Jose affordable housing site

Complaints are emerging at a San Jose affordable housing complex—and housing lawyers are taking notice. Attorneys with the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley said several clients face eviction from Renascent Place, a housing site for chronically homeless and disabled people. The law group has heard complaints about property management firm John Stewart Company deactivating room keycards, maintenance workers entering residences without permission and cars being towed at an alarming rate.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Seven Silicon Valley candidates net major endorsement

The Santa Clara County Democratic Party has announced its 2022 endorsements for candidates in six city and county races—all of whom recently received support from local labor leaders. The party, which represents more than half a million Democratic voters in Silicon Valley, gave a sole endorsement to Santa Clara...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Waite: San Jose budget should focus on core services

Proving yet again that government spending is “sticky downward” and all new programs should be reviewed skeptically, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo opens his March budget message by lamenting, “If we wished merely to maintain the level of services we currently provide San Jose residents into the next year, we would commence our budget decision-making... The post Waite: San Jose budget should focus on core services appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley residents say state ‘death tax’ should go

An anti-tax movement is working in Silicon Valley and elsewhere in California to gut a law that taxes transfers of inherited property. An estimated 8,000 volunteers for the nonprofit Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association have been collecting signatures across California to put a measure on the November ballot to repeal part of Prop. 19. Approved in 2020, this law has multiple components, but opponents want to get rid of a single provision that requires the reassessment of property at fair market value when it’s transferred to an heir, unless that person is willing to live in the home within one year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

Homeless, police and blight: San Jose mayor shares budget priorities

Despite a $27.7 million city surplus, San Jose’s mayor is calling for a “constrained budget” focused primarily on homelessness and affordable housing, public safety and battling blight. Mayor Sam Liccardo starts his March budget message with an optimistic tone: the city has been able to withstand two years of the COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged certain communities and... The post Homeless, police and blight: San Jose mayor shares budget priorities appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley drivers feel pressure at the pump

With gas prices at an all-time high in California and around the U.S., local residents are digging deep into their wallets. Gas prices have soared to an average of $5.69 a gallon in California as of Thursday, since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine two weeks ago. The nationwide average of $4.31 breaks the July 2008 record of $4.11. In California, added taxes and fees for environmental regulations and road and bridge repairs push gas prices to the highest in the nation.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose sees barriers to building affordable housing

In an effort to ease barriers to affordable housing construction, San Jose is exploring taking steps to incentivize developers. On Tuesday, the City Council voted unanimously to accept recommendations based on interviews with seven developers and a detailed report highlighting three key barriers: construction costs, the permitting process and complying with development regulations such as... The post San Jose sees barriers to building affordable housing appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Former Silicon Valley judge leads shift in state juvenile justice

This story was originally published by The Imprint, a national news outlet covering child welfare and youth justice issues. Katherine Lucero—a daughter of farmworkers and longtime juvenile court judge who calls for compassion and support rather than jail and foster care—is now leading the most populous state toward a once-unimaginable goal: a future without youth prisons.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

