Gov. Kelly announced the first-round of 2022 funding recipients for the Tourism Marketing Grant Program

Lawrence, KANSAS – According to the state officials, the Tourism Marketing Grant Program is administered by Kansas Tourism and it assists Destination Marketing Organizations, tourism communities and travel industry businesses or events.

State officials said that the program helps with first-time marketing efforts or enhancement of current marketing with new or innovative strategies.

Kansas Tourism will provide a total of $21,685 in TMGP funding for three tourism marketing projects.

Funds will be used to encourage travelers to select Kansas as a destination, officials said.

Governor Laura Kelly released the following statement:

“Our tourism industry injects millions into our economy and adds another incentive for families to put down roots in our state. These grants will enhance local community efforts to develop quality tourism assets that will grow the economy and improve the quality of life for all Kansans.”

The grant recipients are: