Jackson, MS

MS NAACP executive director to take on new role

By Rachel Hernandez
 1 day ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The executive director of the Mississippi State Conference NAACP will step down from his position to take on another.

Dr. Corey Wiggins was confirmed as the Federal Co-Chairman of the Delta Regional Authority by the United States Senate. He was nominated for the position on December 15, 2021, by President Joe Biden.

Wiggins has served as the MS NAACP executive director since 2018.

“We are excited that he’s taking on a key leadership role with the Delta Regional Authority, and we wish him success in his next chapter,” said MS NAACP President Dr. Robert James.

Crime summit, COVID shots to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes will host the L'il Lonnie Crime Summit on Sunday, March 20. Stokes and Central Mississippi Health Services staff will speak about how to create a safe and healthy community. Randy Wildman Brown will provide live music. Guests will receive a $25 Visa gift card for receiving […]
Portraits of former governor, first lady to be unveiled

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The portraits of former Governor Phil Bryant and First Lady Deborah Bryant will be unveiled on Tuesday, March 22. The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Mississippi State Capitol. Governor Bryant served as Mississippi's 64th governor from 2012 to 2020. Bryant was previously elected to the Mississippi House […]
Jackson joins initiative for POC economic inclusion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson joined an initiative to increase economic inclusion and resilience for communities of color. The National League of Cities (NLC) leads the Southern Cities Economic Inclusion initiative. Jackson will join 15 other cities that were selected to join the 20-month project. Participating mayors and other local leaders will […]
Jackson State president testifies on HBCU threats

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas Hudson testified on the impact of the recent threats on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) during the House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Thursday, March 17. Congressman Val Demings (D-Fla.) brought attention to the recent threats on the nation's HBCUs. "Certainly, we know that […]
New program open to students interested in civics

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi high school seniors who are interested in leadership and state government are encouraged to apply for the Student Ambassador Program. The program was created in hopes of increasing voter education and registration among youth and encourages students to engage in civics. The program includes: A fall summit in Jackson that […]
MDE announces new School of Innovation, two new Districts of Innovation

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) has approved plans for Mannsdale Upper Elementary in the Madison County School District to be Mississippi's newest School of Innovation and for Pascagoula-Gautier School District and Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District to be Mississippi's newest Districts of Innovation for 2022-23. The SBE also renewed […]
6th Annual Juneteenth festival to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The 6th Annual "Juneteenth on Farish" Festival will take place on Saturday, June 18, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Event goers will have to opportunity to celebrate heritage and culture on the historic Farish Street. Vendors are still being excepted. For vendor information call 601-927-8867
Mississippi receives $6.7M from HUD

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced Mississippi will receive $6.7 million through the Continuum of Care (CoC) program, which will be administered through Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Funding is made available through a competitive process to distribute Fiscal Year 2021 funding to CoC grant recipients. In addition, approximately $77,000,000 […]
Five notable artists who are from Jackson, Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)– There is a load of talent with roots from the Jackson-Metro area that you may not have known about. From country music to gospel music, Mississippi is home of multi-platform recording artists that have huge recognitions across the board.  Here's a list of notable music artists from the capital city: 1. Dorothy […]
Mississippi Senate OKs pay raise for teachers, House to vote

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi teachers would receive their largest pay raise in years, under a bill that the state Senate passed Thursday. The House still needs to pass the final version of House Bill 530 before it can go to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves for his expected signature, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported. Mississippi has […]
Mississippi governor makes first veto of the year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) vetoed House Bill 980 on Thursday, March 17. The bill would have allowed the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) to declassify a drug until the legislature came back in session. Mississippi Legislators met on Thursday to decide whether to override the veto. They decided not to […]
Second Annual Mississippi Mudbug Festival to be held at Fairgrounds

STATE FAIRGROUNDS, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the Mississippi State Fairgrounds will host the second annual Mississippi Mudbug Festival on Wednesday, April 27, through Sunday, May 1. "We are excited to host the Mississippi Mudbug Festival again right here in Jackson," said Commissioner Gipson. "Last year's inaugural event was a […]
Hearing set in Jackson garbage contract case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A hearing has been scheduled after Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba filed a complaint against the Jackson City Council over the garbage contract. Special Judge Jess H. Dickinson scheduled the hearing and status conference for 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 21 in Hinds County Chancery Court. The mayor filed a complaint […]
St. Patrick's 5K Run held at Eastover

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of runners participated in a 5K run at The District at Eastover on Thursday, March 17. "It's the district at Eastover's first ever 'Irish at Eastover 5K run.' While the race is the main attraction, hundreds came out to enjoy food, games and live music." Runners took off as soon […]
Legislatures remain at odds on tax change bill, threats to delay

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- House and Senate leaders remain at odds on a final tax change bill, and threats to delay spreading out some 1.8 billion in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding have raised serious concerns. House members say the treat to delay dispersal of the ARPA funding is simply a negotiation tactic by House […]
New federal investments alone won't fix Mississippi's aging sewer systems

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – Four of the state's larger cities – Jackson, Hattiesburg, Meridian and Greenville – are all under federal consent decrees to stop pollution from their worn down sewer and wastewater systems.  Even though they've already spent tens of millions of dollars combined on those facilities in recent years, and even with […]
Vaccine clinic, food drive-thru to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Central Mississippi Health Services will host a vaccine clinic and food drive-thru on Saturday, March 19. The vaccine clinic will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the College Hill Family Life Center. Booster shots will be available. Students who are 12 and older are welcome. A drive-thru will […]
