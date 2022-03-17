MS NAACP executive director to take on new role

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The executive director of the Mississippi State Conference NAACP will step down from his position to take on another.

Dr. Corey Wiggins was confirmed as the Federal Co-Chairman of the Delta Regional Authority by the United States Senate. He was nominated for the position on December 15, 2021, by President Joe Biden.

Wiggins has served as the MS NAACP executive director since 2018.

“We are excited that he’s taking on a key leadership role with the Delta Regional Authority, and we wish him success in his next chapter,” said MS NAACP President Dr. Robert James.

