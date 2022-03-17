ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

March's full worm moon, which gets its odd nickname from season change, rises tonight

ABC7 Chicago
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMarch's full moon has several other nicknames, including the wind strong moon, the sugar moon, the eagle moon and the goose moon. The night sky is closing out the last week of winter -- and...

abc7chicago.com

Astronomy.com

Watch: Why can we see the Moon during the day?

(Inside Science) -- Night is traditionally the moon's time to shine, after the sun has set and doesn't compete. But the moon can sometimes be visible during the day, even when the sun is up -- that's because the moon and the stars are always somewhere in the sky. Sometimes the sun is so bright and its light can overpower the light from the moon and the stars. But sometimes, at certain times of the day and month, we can see the moon during daylight hours.
ASTRONOMY
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Feel The Full Worm Moon The Most

As winter recedes and spring rolls in—aka, as everything at Target becomes aggressively pastel and bunny-themed—our mental processes start to change. Gone are the days of quiet reflection and the steady and persistent scarfing of buttery noodles while watching The Tinder Swindler on Netflix. Now, it’s time for action and rebirth. As the animals and nature begins to sprout from the mud—so will you. This Friday, on March 18 at 3:20 a.m. EST, we will experience March’s Full Worm Moon. Named after the Native American moon, March’s Full Worm Moon references the season when earthworms begin to surface. So too will our internal selves begin to surface; let us lift our heads up, in search of novelty (and sun).
LIFESTYLE
natureworldnews.com

Solar Storm Alert: Massive Solar Eruption Expected to Hit Earth on Thursday

According to space weather analysts, Earth may be in the path of coronal mass ejection (CME), a kind of sun explosion, which is expected to arrive on Thursday. By interfering with the Earth's magnetic field, CMEs can cause great damage to Earth's electrical infrastructure. But it is unlikely that Thursday's CME will cause problems.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

The Earth Just Got Hit By A Solar Storm

The Sun is having a moment, and the Earth just got caught in the crosshairs of a coronal mass ejection. According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the solar outburst resulted in a moderate geometric storm, with “disturbed conditions” expected to continue for the next day or so.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

Monster Comet Arriving from the Oort Cloud to Black Hole Apocalypse (The Galaxy Report)

“The Galaxy Report” brings you news of space and science that has the capacity to provide clues to the mystery of our existence and adds a much needed cosmic perspective in our current Anthropocene Epoch. Today’s stories range from what Carl Sagan might think about NASA’s current state of space exploration to how the Universe makes galaxies without dark matter, and more.
ASTRONOMY
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Asteroid half the size of a giraffe strikes Earth off the coast of Iceland – just two HOURS after it was discovered by astronomers

A small asteroid struck the Earth above Iceland last Friday — just two hours after it was spotted by an astronomer. The space rock, named 2022 EB5, is believed to have mostly burnt up in our planet's atmosphere, but even if it had impacted the surface it would have done little to no damage because it was just 10ft (3 metres) wide, about half the size of a giraffe.
ASTRONOMY
Telegraph

Worm Moon 2022: when it peaks in the UK and other full moon dates

The third full moon of the year will be the Worm Moon, which is set to reach its peak on March 18. It is so called because, as temperatures warm, earthworm casts begin to appear and birds start finding food. It also has multiple other names including the Sap Moon, Crow Moon and Crust Moon, while its Anglo Saxon name is the Lenten Moon.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

'Triple Threat' - Several Solar Storms Are Expected to Hit Earth This Week

Since mid-January, the Sun has behaved erratically, with flares and coronal mass ejections virtually every day. This indicates that some of those explosions have blasted in the general direction of Earth, suggesting that we're in for some solar storms. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction...
ASTRONOMY
WTAJ

The full Worm Moon will be visible tonight

Tonight the March full moon will be visible. The March full moon is known as the Worm Moon. It will be at its fullest at 3:20 AM on Friday March 18th. Tonight the weather will cooperate to check out the March full moon. We will have a mainly clear sky. Temperatures tonight will be in the lower to mid 40s. There could also be some patchy fog. If you take any photos! Make sure to share in an email or a Facebook message.
ASTRONOMY
WOOD

Watching the Skies: What is a Worm Moon?

The full Worm Moon will shine bright over West Michigan at the end of this week, and the vernal equinox will mark the start of astronomical spring on Sunday. (March 16, 2022)
ASTRONOMY

