Houston, TX

Illinoisans can solve Worldle in less than 4 tries

By Dominic Genetti
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19m24q_0ei8Lyut00
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 12: In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The online word game Wordle has gone viral after initially gaining momentum in October of 2021. Created by software engineer Josh Wardle, the game now has more than 2.7 million players. (Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Wordle is taking the world by storm. The popular word game that's objective is to find a secret word in six tries or less has users looking forward to each new challenge that comes with clues pointing them in the right direction.

Researchers at Word.Tips analyzed many Twitter posts to determine which countries, states and cities are the best at Worldle, and while Sweden is the best nation with the ability to find words in 3.72 tries, the United States came in at No. 18 with 3.92 tries. In the worldwide list excluding the U.S., Canberra, Australia was No. 1 with a solving score of 3.58 tries.

For the U.S., researchers listed the states individually and it turns out North Dakota is the best state overall with 3.65 tries, and St. Paul, Minnesota was the best city with 3.56 tries.

But there were several states that weren't far behind the Peace Garden State in their attempts to solve a Worldle puzzle. Michigan came in with 3.97 tries and Ann Arbor, Michigan was No. 3 on the U.S. cities list with a solving score of 3.59. Illinois came away with 3.88 tries, and Missouri and Texas are tied at 3.92

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ndsj_0ei8Lyut00
This map from Word.Tips shows the US states that are best at Wordle (Word.Tips)

The states with the worst solving scores were Alaska (4.22) and Nevada (4.13).

