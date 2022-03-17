ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milligan Concert Choir will perform Sunday

By Contributed Content
elizabethton.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milligan Concert Choir is back on the road for the 2022 spring break tour, which will conclude with a...

www.elizabethton.com

Fremont Tribune

Louisville students perform songs at spring concert

LOUISVILLE – Dozens of Louisville students presented musical pieces Thursday night during the school’s spring concert. Community members came to the Louisville Elementary School gym for a concert that featured students in grades 7-12. Louisville choir students sang on risers that were on the gym’s stage, and band students played their songs from chairs on the gym floor.
LOUISVILLE, NE
The Uvalde Leader-News

Music event set tomorrow

Local musical group “God’s Scrap Iron” will present a free concert tomorrow at 7 p.m.under the rotunda at El Progreso Memorial Library. The group often performs southern gospel music at area nursing homes, churches, and libraries, per their Facebook profile. The performance at the library will feature...
MUSIC
SCNow

Masterworks Choir to perform Sunday at Central United Methodist

FLORENCE, S.C. — Masterworks Choir will return, with Heart and Voice!, to the sanctuary at Central United Methodist Church Sunday for its second concert of the season. The With Heart and Voice! program will start at 4 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church, at the corner of Cheves and Irby streets in Florence.
FLORENCE, SC
Northern Kentucky Tribune

CovCath Chamber Choir to host sacred choral music concert at Basilica of the Assumption March 31

The Covington Catholic High School Chamber Choir will host the University of Louisville Cardinal Singers and the Northern Kentucky University Chamber Choir for an evening concert of sacred a cappella choral music at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington on Thursday, March 31 at 7:30 pm. Admission is free, and all are invited to attend.
COVINGTON, KY
Person
Mary Martin
Bakersfield Californian

Well-regarded accordion player to perform Sunday

Mastering a large digital instrument with a piano keyboard, bellows and left-hand chord buttons would be a challenge for most retirees. But for retired Cal State Bakersfield psychology professor Richard Noel, the Roland digital accordion has become a fairly new passion and even career. Noel (pronounced "knoll") will appear live...
TENNIS
Clermont Sun

Goshen High School Marching Band and Choir had spectacular performances at Disney

Submitted by Stephanie Walker, Goshen High School principal. The Goshen High School band and choir had an amazing opportunity to perform in Walt Disney World earlier this month. On February 14th , the choir shared their love of music as they performed a medley of “Disney on Stage” and “Disney Villains” at Disney Springs. The choir was comprised of members of both the Goshen Show Choir and Concert Choirs. It was such a great experience being able to perform for such a diverse audience in the warm Florida sun! The following day, the Goshen Marching Band performed in the Magic Kingdom as they marched and played through the park. It was such a unique experience to not only perform in the Magic Kingdom, but to also be a part of so many people’s Disney experience on that day! The students were able to ‘earn their ears” as honorary cast members for the day. It is so great for our students to be able to have this once in a lifetime experience while sharing their talents with others.
GOSHEN, OH
Newton Daily News

Performers announced for Summer Concert Series at Maytag Bowl

The summer schedule of music in Newton this summer continues to grow as the Summer Concert Series at Maytag Bowl returns on Thursday nights, beginning May 26. The series is free to the public. The concerts begin at 7 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets, as well as their own food and beverage as they enjoy the music.
NEWTON, IA
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’

The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its final performance of Strauss’ “Ariadne auf Naxos.”. The company noted that the role of the Composer will be sung by Olivia Vote replacing Isabel Leonard. Vote joined the roster of the Metropolitan Opera in the 2018-19 season for...
THEATER & DANCE
#Choral Music#Concert#Sacred Music#On The Road#Heritage
Romesentinel.com

‘Great Is Thy Faithfulness’ concert Sunday

CANASTOTA — The Oneida Area Civic Chorale will present “Great Is Thy Faithfulness,” a selection of uplifting music, at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at St. Agatha’s Church. The chorale, a 70 voice community chorus under the direction of Mark Bunce, will be accompanied by Colleen Roberts Pellman and joined by guest musicians.
ONEIDA, NY
American Songwriter

The Top 10 Nina Simone Songs

Eunice Kathleen Waymon was born a prodigy. Growing up as a young aspiring concert pianist, her talent was clear from birth onward. Even her mother recognized the talent at just six months old—her daughter could recognize musical notes. By age three, she was playing complete compositions. Eunice, the sixth...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theatre Competition for Young Directors

The Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theatre (LNOBT) has announced its competition for young directors. The company is searching for a European director under 40 to enter the competition that will lead to directing a new version of Offenbach’s “The Tales of Hoffman” in the 2022-23 season. The winner will produce this opera with a budget of €300,00.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Jeanine De Bique, Yuriy Mynenko, Sophie Junker, Raffaele Pe, Julia Lezhneva, Channa Malkin Headline Göttingen International Handel Festival’s 2022 Season

The Göttingen International Handel Festival has announced its 2022 slate, entitled “New Horizons.”. The festival opens with “Aminta e Fillide” starring Bruno de Sá and Myrsini Margariti. George Petrou conducts the FestspielOrchester Göttingen. Performance Dates: May 12, 2022. Next up is the opening of...
FESTIVAL
operawire.com

Cumbria Opera Group Announces Outdoor Opera Event

The Cumbria Opera Group has announced a unique outdoor opera weekend. Taking place on July 9 and 10, 2022 at the Battlebarrow House Gardens in Appleby, the showcase will feature “Swallows and Armenians” by Karen Babayan as well as “Ariel.” Additionally, there will be an afternoon of operatic arias by such composers as Puccini, Mozart, and Verdi, among others.
THEATER & DANCE

