Fire crews respond to residential structure fire at 2215 College Ave

Manhattan, KANSAS – Manhattan Fire Department officials said this unfortunate incident occurred around 4:21 a.m. early Thursday morning.

It happened at 2215 College Ave.

Manhattan Fire Department crews responded to a report of a residential structure fire.

The responding crews saw heavy smoke coming from the second floor.

They were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

No one was injured in this incident, officials said.

The fire caused about $2,000 in damage to the apartment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.