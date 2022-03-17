Midlander sentenced to life in prison for child exploitation offenses

A judge’s gavel (Dreamstime / TNS)

Martin Renteria, 52, a serial child sex offender was sentenced by a federal judge to life in prison without the possibility of parole for child exploitation offenses.

A jury convicted Renteria, of Midland, on Nov. 10, 2021, of production of child pornography, sex trafficking of a child, possession of child pornography and committing a new crime against a child while registered as a sex offender.

Renteria had committed similar crimes in the past, enticing an 11-year-old into engaging in sexual acts on multiple occasions. Renteria purchased expensive gifts for the child in exchange for the sexual acts, and at least one occasion, he also recorded a video of one of the sexual acts, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

The Midland Police Department investigated the case, with computer forensics assistance from the Justice Department’s High Technology Investigative Unit, according to the press release.

“Today’s sentencing of Martin Renteria – a child predator who again inflicted serious pain and caused harm despite being an individual required to register as a sex offender – demonstrates our commitment to assist our local law enforcement partners to ensure serial predators are brought to justice,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas. “These types of crimes leave a wake of destruction and brokenness for both the child victims and their families. I wish to thank the attorneys with the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section of the U.S. Department of Justice for their invaluable assistance in this case.”