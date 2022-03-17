ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa harassed in his car by furious fans over the side's shock Champions League exit to Real Madrid... even though he didn't play at all in the last-16 tie!

Layvin Kurzawa was confronted by angry Paris Saint-Germain supporters as he left the club's training facility on Wednesday afternoon.

A video was posted to social media showing a group of fans running down the road in order to catch up with the left-back, who was stopped at the lights in his car.

They managed to do so and proceeded to open his door and make their feeling known about the current state of affairs at the club.

The men were particularly angry about the Champions league exit at the hands of Real Madrid, where the French giants collapsed in Europe's premier tournament once again.

Kurzawa has not been playing well but showed no signs of backing down, attempting to engage the group in a debate of sorts.

The person who recorded the video captioned it 'we met Layvin Kurzawa at the training base. We will hunt you all.'

Strangely, Kurzawa was not even part of the Parisian squad for the match with Madrid.

In fact, the Frenchman has played only one match in PSG's shirt this season, with Lille, in the French Super Cup, a match they lost 1-0.

