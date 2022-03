Click here to read the full article. Earnings for the fourth quarter are in full swing — and one brand name has been dominating the results thus far: Nike. As reported in Footwear News, executives from Foot Locker, Hibbett Sports and Dick’s Sporting Goods have all spent time in their calls with investors discussing the Swoosh’s impact on their businesses. In some cases, retailers touted a strong and mutually beneficial relationship with Nike. In others, the opposite was the case. Nike is widely considered an essential brand for a retailer’s assortment. However, the Swoosh has recently gone all-in on an aggressive DTC...

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO