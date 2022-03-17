ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Former roommate arrested in college student's 2007 murder

By OneAdmin
thebestmix1055.com
 1 day ago

Nichole Rice, 34, was at work on Minot Air Force Base when...

www.thebestmix1055.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSYX ABC6

Man stabbed to death in Linden, roommate charged with murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person is dead following a stabbing in Linden Sunday evening. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Republic Avenue on a stabbing incident just after 5 p.m. Police said they found 33-year-old John Malinchak lying in the street. He was transported...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
BBC

Martine Vik Magnussen: Woman arrested over Norwegian student murder

Detectives investigating the 2008 murder of a Norwegian student feared to have been killed by a billionaire playboy have made a breakthrough, the Met said. Martine Vik Magnussen, 23, was found dead among rubble in a basement in Great Portland Street, Westminster, after a night out with friends. On Wednesday,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#College Student#Roommate#Police

Comments / 0

Community Policy