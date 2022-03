The way they were. Gleb Savchenko and wife Elena Samodanova seemingly made a perfect match, but ultimately, they weren’t able to last forever. The Dancing With the Stars pro and the Russia native wed in July 2006 and went on to welcome two daughters, Olivia and Zlata. In November 2020, the So You Think You Can Dance choreographer announced via her Instagram Story that she and Savchenko had called it quits.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 16 DAYS AGO