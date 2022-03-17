Department of Veterans Affairs calls for modernization of Orlando-area facilities

Veterans Affairs

The Department of Veterans Affairs has proposed some facilities changes in Orlando as part of a nationwide effort to modernize its care.

A report by the VA on March 14 put out its recommendations for the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission, required by the 2018 VA MISSION Act.

A group of presidential appointees will review the submitted recommendations and make its own to President Joe Biden during 2023, which later would go to Congress.

The proposal includes recommendations for several markets, including Orlando.

As of fiscal 2019, the six-county Orlando market has 136,293 VA enrollees and is projected to see a 0.8% increase in that number by fiscal 2029.

