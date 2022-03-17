March's full worm moon, which gets its odd nickname from season change, rises tonight

As winter recedes and spring rolls in—aka, as everything at Target becomes aggressively pastel and bunny-themed—our mental processes start to change. Gone are the days of quiet reflection and the steady and persistent scarfing of buttery noodles while watching The Tinder Swindler on Netflix. Now, it’s time for action and rebirth. As the animals and nature begins to sprout from the mud—so will you. This Friday, on March 18 at 3:20 a.m. EST, we will experience March’s Full Worm Moon. Named after the Native American moon, March’s Full Worm Moon references the season when earthworms begin to surface. So too will our internal selves begin to surface; let us lift our heads up, in search of novelty (and sun).

