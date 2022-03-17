India man visits all Delhi Metro stations in 16 hours for Guinness record

March 17 (UPI) -- An employee of India's Delhi Metro Rail Corp. put his knowledge of the city's commuter trains to the test by breaking a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to visit all stations in the national capital.

The DMRC announced in a Twitter post that employee Prafull Singh earned the record by riding the city's rail system to all 254 stations in 16 hours and 2 minutes.

The tweet said Singh's journey encompassed about 216 miles.

Singh told Guinness World Records he regularly rides the Metro trains and developed a plan to visit every station in the city with the fastest possible route.

"I have been using Delhi Metro for a long time so I am very much aware about the all lines," he said. "My planning was from which station and line should I have to start and end so I can completed my record before time."

Singh said earning the Guinness World Record felt like winning an Olympic medal.