Netflix is making it harder to share accounts

By Jana Garrett
 1 day ago

WORLD (WEHT) – Netflix is planning to make it more difficult to share or borrow accounts.

According to Variety , Netflix plans on testing a plan that would make the primary account holder pay fees if people who live outside their home access the account. If you do share the account with people outside your home, Netflix would charge $2.99 more a month.

Testing will start in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. The $2.99 fee is still cheaper than buying separate plans.

