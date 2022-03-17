The Eiffel Tower is now 20 feet taller

PARIS — The Eiffel Tower grew 19.69 feet on Tuesday after a new digital radio antenna was attached to the top of the Paris monument. The tower, built by Gustave Eiffel in the late 19th century, now measures 1082 feet after the DAB+ (digital audio) antenna was airlifted onto its peak by helicopter under a leaden sky.
A burning cargo ship carrying thousands of luxury cars has sunk in the Atlantic Ocean. The Felicity Ace vessel was reportedly carrying around 4,000 vehicles — among them Porsche, Audi, Bentley, and Lamborghini vehicles — worth an estimated $400 million. The Panama-flagged, MOL Ship Management-operated ship and its...
Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
According to several confirmed reports, the Russian model who went missing after a video of her criticizing Putin went viral, has been found dead a year after her disappearance. Gretta Vedler put out a video criticizing the Russian leader, saying, “Given the fact that Putin went through a lot of...
Hundreds of bulletproof vests intended to be sent to Ukraine were stolen from New York. Community members rallied to sew many of these vests by hand, attempting to support Ukrainians in any way they could. Each of the vests made came from donated materials, either through gifted fabrics and thread...
When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
Model and dancer Mari Margun decided to stay in her home city of Chernihiv in Ukraine to chronicle the Russian invasion on social media and share what’s happening with the outside world. She has been keeping a video and audio diary for BBC Radio 4's File on 4. After...
The Lexus LC Hokkaido Edition arrives as a limited-run model for Europe that takes inspiration from the many volcanoes on the large, northern island in Japan. To show express this influence, the vehicles receive a dark red and black colour scheme. Lexus will sell just 40 coupes and 40 convertibles of this special edition in Europe starting in April 2022.
Throughout the pandemic, nothing has been "for sure." Places closed, reopened, lifted mask and vaccine policies, and then brought them back again. Walt Disney Company (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report's parks have not been an exception to this pandemic fluctuation. Given Florida's conservative leadership, Disneyland followed California state...
