The No. 2 seed Auburn Tigers (27-5) look to begin their quest for a title with a bang at the 2022 NCAA Tournament with a matchup against the No. 15 seed Jacksonville State (21-10) in the Round of 64 today in Indiana. Tipoff for this game is set for 9:40 a.m. PT/12:40 p.m. ET on Friday, March 18 from Bon Secours Wellness Arena, with a live broadcast on truTV.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO