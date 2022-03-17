P&O Ferries fallout leads to chaos at the ports as drivers are stopped from getting aid to Ukrainian refugees and stranded lorries are stuck in tense stand-off with sacked crew members

Chaos erupted at UK ports today with aid prevented from reaching Ukrainians and lorry drivers left waiting for hours after P&O Ferries' shock decision to suspend all its services 'for days' and replace 800 employees with cheap agency staff.

As well as running passenger services, the company is a major freight carrier on the crucial Dover to Calais route. This handles a third of the goods trade between Britain and the EU, including large amounts of perishable food.

A lorry driver trying to enter the port began shouting and beeping at those in the road, before being told 'We're not moving'. Another driver, Richard Gamby, said: 'I understand what they're doing but I want to get home - I've been up since four.'

P&O Ferries is owned by Dubai-based logistics giant DP World. The CEO of DP World is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem - whose firm reported a $896million (£683) profit last year and soaring revenues.

Awkwardly for the government, DP World also owns Thames Freeport - one of eight of Boris Johnson's flagship 'Freeports' that are being established around the UK.

It came as Ukraine well-wisher Stuart Davison, 53, from Selby, was left at least £800 out of pocket after hearing his P&O ferry he was taking from Hull to Rotterdam had been cancelled.

P&O Cruises - which is part of Carnival Corporation & PLC - is unrelated to P&O Ferries and not affected by today's announcement.

The unexpected news has caused chaos for tourists and freight businesses, with huge crews of lorries seen queuing at Dover

A queue of lorries outside Dover this morning. P&O Ferries operates four routes: Dover to Calais; Hull to Rotterdam; Liverpool to Dublin; and Cairnryan, Scotland, to Larne, Northern Ireland

P&O Ferries is the UK's leading ferry firm, transporting both passengers and freight. Pictured is a queue of lorries outside Dover today

P&O Ferries crisis: The lowdown

What’s going on?

P&O Ferries has made 800 workers redundant and replaced them with cheaper agency staff.

Can it do that?

Unions have threatened legal action and lawyers suggested workers could bring unfair dismissal claims. Tom Long, partner at law firm Shakespeare Martineau, said the move ‘appears to contravene the requirements needed for a normal mass redundancy’.

Booked a ferry?

P&O Ferries was updating guidance over Twitter every half an hour yesterday. On some routes, including Dover to Calais, it advised customers to show up as usual and make their way to check-in booths run by ferry company DFDS. On others, such as between Larne and Cairnryan, the firm suggested customers only travel if essential.

Other options?

If you are travelling in the near future you can book on an alternative carrier. DFDS and Irish Ferries offer routes between Dover and Calais. There are no direct alternatives for the other routes but Stena Line offers services to Ireland and Holland.

Refunds?

The firm has not commented but its terms and conditions say it will refund the ‘total fare’ of a crossing if ‘we cannot ship you at all with us or arrange a suitable alternative ferry crossing, or if you do not wish to take any alternative journey offered by us’.

And P&O Cruises? P&O Cruises is owned by a different company and is not affected by the disruption.

He and a friend were planning to travel onwards to the Ukrainian border with a van full of food, sanitary products, medical supplies and clothing, but have been forced to look for an alternative route.

'We have lost £800 and that's coming out of our own pockets and now we're going to have to pay for the Eurotunnel or whatever we use. It's a nightmare. The thing is everybody is doing the same thing and now there are huge queues to get on.'

P&O Ferries has urged people with tickets to arrive as booked and said they will find 'an alternative carrier as quickly as possible', but Mr Davison said he didn't want to take his chances. Consumer experts have said customers can request a refund.

There has also been disruption in Calais, where a driver due to return to the UK was left waiting hours to catch another ferry.

'More than anything I'm frustrated at the fact nobody from P&O was there to help and advise ... I've never had such shoddy service from anybody,' he said.

The driver, who wished to remain nameless, said he had been able to rebook with DFDS, saying: 'I've had to exit the port and go through the entire process again, not to mention paying for another ticket at a higher price with them.

'I would have appreciated somebody at least telling us what to do.'

P&O Ferries operates four routes: Dover to Calais; Hull to Rotterdam; Liverpool to Dublin; and Cairnryan, Scotland, to Larne, Northern Ireland. Sailings between Hull and Zeebrugge, Belgium, were axed in January 2021.

The firm carried 10million passengers a year before the pandemic and about 15% of all freight cargo in and out of the UK.

It suspended all sailings this morning before telling its employees they had been made redundant 'with immediate effect' on a four-minute Zoom call at 10.30am - prompting many to block the streets of Dover in protest.

P&O Ferries workers who have just been sacked are pictured leaving the Port of Dover with their personal belongings and bags containing large white envelopes

Former P&O Ferries staff and RMT members block the A20 leading to the Port of Dover as P&O Ferries suspended sailings and handed 800 seafarers immediate severance notices on Thursday

Ukraine well-wisher Stuart Davison, 53, from Selby, was left at least £800 out of pocket after hearing his P&O ferry he was taking from Hull to Rotterdam had been cancelled

There has been widespread anger at P&O Ferries' decision to cancel its services without any warning.

A spokesman for the Road Haulage Association said: 'Many of our international members have been in touch asking for the latest info from Dover. We understand that they will be redirected to other providers, including The Shuttle.

'We consider P&O's action, made with no warning whatsoever, to be both frustrating and irresponsible. There appears to be little consideration for customer care.'

Anton Gunter, managing director of Telford-based Global Freight Services, said the news was another major blow to UK exporters and the travel industry.

He said: 'The decision by P&O Ferries to cancel all its services will cause major delays for businesses and the impact will be felt very swiftly.

'As one of the largest carriers of freight and passengers between the UK and Europe, it's another major blow for businesses who were just getting back on track after the knock-on-effects from Covid and Brexit.'

Three P&O ferries, Spirit of Britain, Pride of Canterbury and Pride of Kent moor up in the cruise terminal at the Port of Dover in Kent after the company suspended sailings

Three P&O ferries are moored up at the Western Docks but the port is understood to be operating normally with passengers and trucks put onto ferries run by other operators such as DFDS.

Only a line of lorries queued up Jubilee Way. which runs from the A2 dual carriageway at the top of the cliff down to the port, as they waited to enter the port.

But truckers said that wasn't unusual for the time of day and was to stop congestion inside the large port complex.

At 4pm, a spokesman for the Port of Dover said 'there were no significant queues' after police were able to clear away protesters.

The Dubai Sultan at the head of corporation sacking ALL P&O Ferries workers

P&O Ferries is run by one of the world's largest logistics firms that is itself owned by the controversial ruling family of Dubai.

Since 2006, the ferry operator has been controlled by either DP World or previously its parent business Dubai World.

DP World's CEO and Chairman is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, a well-connected Emirati businessman who's father was an advisor to the Maktoum family, currently headed by UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

P&O Ferries is run by a Dubai-based firm which is owned by the country's controversial ruling family. Pictured: DP World CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem

Sheikh Mohammed is also the majority stakeholder in Dubai World, the current parent company of DP World.

With a huge portfolio of businesses and projects that manages more than 70 million shipping containers a year, the firm hold significant business interests and reported a $896million (£683m) profit last year.

Despite this, at the start of the pandemic P&O Ferries were among the firms to apply for a £150m government bailout to mitigate the reported £257million impact of coronavirus on its trade.

Speaking to the BBC at the time, CEO Sulayem criticised the government's response as 'slow' while adding that P&O Ferries had furloughed 1,400 workers.

His request for the money came as DP World shareholders were expecting a dividend of £270m.

Sulayem seen with Prince William and former Foreign Secretary William Hague at an Earthshot Prize event at Dubai's Expo2020 earlier this year

Having become a prominent face in Dubai, Sulayem has looked to make his mark on businesses and projects in the UK and US.

He is chairman of the Virgin Hyperloop One vacuum train project, and has been pictured meeting with ex chairman Richard Branson.

Sulayem's DP World has also become a Global Alliance Founding Partner of the Earthshot Prize scheme, established by Prince William, and has donated £1million for prize recipients.

Sulayem was seen speaking with the prince and former Foreign Secretary William Hague at an Earthshot Prize event at Dubai's Expo2020 earlier this year.