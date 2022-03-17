Helmet video shows intense flames at Winston-Salem home, 4 people displaced, fire department says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Dramatic video shows firefighters working to control a blaze in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted two videos of firefighters working on a house fire on the 4000 block of North Hampton Drive. North Hampton drive was closed as they worked to contain the fire.

The fire is now contained. The fire was caused by unattended cooking, according to the fire department. There were three dogs in the home. Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs and all four people in the home got out safely as well.

The Red Cross is assisting four displaced occupants.

