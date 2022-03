The Newest DAV Chapter in Cedar Hill

NORTH CEDAR HILL ROAD WATER LINE REPLACEMENT AND STREET RECONSTRUCTION. Sealed bids for furnishing all necessary materials, machinery, equipment, project supervision, and performing all work required for the construction of the NORTH CEDAR HILL ROAD WATER LINE REPLACEMENT AND STREET RECONSTRUCTION PW21-0001, will be received by the City of Cedar Hill until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022 (the “DEADLINE”). All bids must be addressed and delivered to Greg Pervis, Purchasing Agent, Cedar Hill Government Center, 285 Uptown Blvd., Cedar Hill, Texas 75104, on or before the DEADLINE. The sealed bids will be publicly opened and read at the front door of Cedar Hill Government Center immediately after the DEADLINE. SOCIAL DISTANCING COMPLIANCE WILL BE REQUIRED AT TIME OF BID OPENDING AND READING.

CEDAR HILL, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO