Vanderburgh County, IN

Former deputy coroner sentenced in theft case

By Seth Austin
 1 day ago

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A former Vanderburgh County deputy coroner was sentenced on Wednesday to two years on a drug and alcohol abuse prevention program after pleading guilty to theft and official misconduct charges.

Police say Christopher Leduc took money from a crime scene and wrote the victim’s family a voucher for the money that was not consistent with the amount known to be at the residence.

Leduc was relieved of his duties as a part-time Vanderburgh County Coroner.

