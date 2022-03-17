ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU says dependence on fossil fuels is funding Russian 'war chest'

By Reuters
 1 day ago
BRUSSELS, March 17 (Reuters) - The European Union's dependence on Russian fossil fuels is financing Russia's "war chest", the bloc's environment policy chief said on Thursday.

"I don't need to go deep into our dependency on fossil fuels, and how many billions every year we pay to Russian war chest," EU environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius told a news conference in Brussels.

"The less we're dependent, the better it is for us," he said, referring to Europe's reliance on energy from Russia, which provides 40% of the bloc's gas.

Reporting by Kate Abnett, Bart Meijer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Telegraph

Russia's Lukoil breaks ranks by telling Putin to end war in Ukraine

Russia’s second-largest oil company has urged Vladimir Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine in a sign of hardening resistance against the conflict among influential oligarchs. Lukoil, led by billionaire founder Vagit Alekperov, called for an “immediate cessation of the armed conflict” and expressed concern over the “tragic events”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

France's Macron: Russia's Putin alone chose war in Ukraine

PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday denounced the "lies" spread by the Russian government to justify a war in Ukraine, but said he would remain in contact with President Vladimir Putin to try and obtain a ceasefire. Macron, who has led European efforts to avert...
POLITICS
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Japan spots four Russian amphibious warships laden with military trucks sailing West 'possibly to Europe' past its islands as Putin continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine

Russian warships carrying scores of military trucks were seen passing through a strait in Japan yesterday morning - and could be on their way to Ukraine. The Tsugaru Strait between the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean separates Honshu and Hokkaido, the country's two biggest islands. Russia has suffered...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
UPI News

EU sanctions Putin oligarchs, spokesman over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The European Union on Monday sanctioned more than two dozens people, including Russian oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin, in retaliation over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions blacklist a total of 26 oligarchs, businessmen, high-level military personnel and propagandists, including Igor Sechin, the chief executive...
POLITICS
CNBC

Biden agrees 'in principle' to meet with Putin if Russia has not invaded Ukraine

President Biden has accepted "in principle" a meeting with Russia's Putin in what could be a last-ditch effort at diplomacy over tensions surrounding Ukraine. "President Biden accepted in principle a meeting with President Putin following that engagement, again, if an invasion hasn't happened. We are always ready for diplomacy," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
POTUS
