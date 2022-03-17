ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

What to know about stress-induced asthma

By Mary West
Medical News Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStress is an emotional and physical state that can contribute to the onset of asthma. It can also worsen flare-ups in people who already have an asthma diagnosis. Doctors categorize both types of cases as stress-induced asthma. This comes from a study in Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology....

www.medicalnewstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Reducing your risk of pancreatitis

Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas. The pancreas is a long, flat gland that sits tucked behind the stomach in the upper abdomen. The pancreas produces enzymes that help digestion and hormones that help regulate the way your body processes sugar. Pancreatitis occurs when digestive enzymes become activated while still in the pancreas, irritating the cells of your pancreas and causing inflammation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Irregular Periods Linked to Liver Disorder: What to Know

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) causes fat to build up in the liver. A new study has discovered a link between long or irregular periods and an increased risk of NAFLD. In the study, the group with irregular periods was also associated with younger age, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress Management#Asthma Medication#Mental Health
deseret.com

The long COVID-19 symptoms no one’s talking about

Bedridden COVID-19 patients are more at risk for anxiety and depression more than one year after their infection, according to a new study. What they found: A new study, published in The Lancet Public Health, found feelings of depression and anxiety can last about 1.5 years after experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Shortness of breath can be a common symptom of almost any heart or lung condition

Dear Dr. Roach: I am an 82-year-old male and started experiencing shortness of breath about 14 months ago. The condition continues to deteriorate. I’ve had an echo stress test, nuclear stress test, pulmonary test, chest X-ray and CT scans, all coming back negative. Recently, a cardiac CT scan showed blockage in two arteries: 70% in one and 80% in the other. The cardiologist who performed the procedure found the blockage was not enough to warrant stents. Any suggestions? -- M.S.
UNION COUNTY, OR
womenworking.com

Signs of Nasal Polyps to Be Aware Of

Nasal polyps are noncancerous growths on your nasal and sinus lining. These polyps are commonly associated with chronic inflammation due to asthma, recurring infections, allergies, drug sensitivity or immune disorders. While smaller nasal polyps are harmless and may not cause symptoms, larger polyps can block nasal passages and lead to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New study finds higher rates of newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes after infection with mild COVID-19

New research published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]), suggests a possible association between mild COVID-19 cases and subsequently diagnosing type 2 diabetes. The analysis of health records from 1,171 general and internal medicine practices across Germany conducted by Professor Wolfgang Rathmann...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Most Common Kidney Diseases? 6 Kidney Diseases

The most common type of kidney disease is chronic kidney disease (CKD). Other diseases include acute kidney injury, stones, infections, cysts, and cancer. Kidneys perform essential functions such as filtering blood to remove waste products and excess fluid from the body. Kidneys also play a key role in maintaining blood pressure, hemoglobin levels, electrolyte balance, and more.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What is the difference between a sinus headache and migraine?

Sinus headaches are those that cause pain and pressure in the sinuses, which are a network of hollow cavities inside the skull. Migraine is a neurological condition that causes moderate to severe headaches, usually on one side of the head. Sinus headaches and migraine are different conditions with different symptoms,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Can You Die From Sleep Apnea?

Untreated sleep apnea can lead to serious, potentially life-threatening health conditions, including:. Coronary heart disease (the arteries supplying the heart muscle are narrowed or blocked) Stroke (a blood vessel blockage or bleed in the brain) Diabetes (inability to control blood sugar adequately) Transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or "mini-strokes") Heart failure...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

How Graves' Disease Is Diagnosed

Graves' disease is an autoimmune disorder that can cause hyperthyroidism (an overactive thyroid). The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped organ that produces too many hormones, which can cause many uncomfortable symptoms like night sweats, eye pressure, and unintentional weight loss. Graves' disease is the most common cause of hyperthyroidism in the United States.
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Can Sleep Apnea Cause Anxiety?

Anxiety can sometimes make sleep apnea worse—and vice versa. Sleep apnea is a common medical condition that causes your breathing to stop intermittently during sleep. The most common type is obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), in which the upper airway gets blocked during the night. Around 22 million people in...
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Does Nerve Damage Contribute to “Long-COVID” Symptoms? Is It Treatable?

Almost all post-COVID neuropathy appears due to infection-triggered immune dysfunction that is potentially treatable. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to experience “long-COVID” symptoms persisting at least three months after recovery from COVID, even after mild cases. These include difficulty getting through normal activities, faintness and rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, sensory abnormalities, and muscle weakness. A new study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the National Institutes of Health suggests that some patients with long-COVID have long-lasting nerve damage that appears caused by infection-triggered immune dysfunction.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Rheumatoid Arthritis vs. Gout

Gout is often mistaken for rheumatoid arthritis due to various similarities. However, these diseases have differences associated with the causes, symptoms, and treatment options. What is rheumatoid arthritis?. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic inflammatory disease characterized by pain and inflammation in more than one joint (polyarthritis) of the hands...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
charlottenews.net

Tick saliva drug can ease chronic pain, itching in people: Study

Durham [England], March 8 (ANI): Ticks are small, brown parasites that are known for carrying disease and that can attach to a person's skin and suck their blood. A new research has found that a protein, called Votucalis, found in tick saliva could be turned into a drug that eases itching and chronic pain in people.
DURHAM, NC
WebMD

Long COVID Patients May Develop Nerve Damage: Study

March 3, 2022 -- Some patients with long COVID may have long-lasting nerve damage that could lead to fatigue, sensory changes, and pain in the hands and feet, according to a new study published in the journal Neurology: Neuroimmunology & Neuroinflammation. The nerve damage, which has been seen even among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SELF

10 Symptoms of Heart Failure That Can Be Easy to Miss

It’s hard to fathom that heart failure could potentially happen to you or someone you love, but the serious condition is more common than you might realize: About 6.2 million Americans have heart failure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That’s why it’s so important...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Well+Good

Yes, You Actually Can Be Allergic to Exercise—Here’s How, According to an MD

Even under the best circumstances, exercising can be arduous—point-blank. It's generally uncomfortable, and if you go too hard, you can pass out, throw up, or get injured. Though most people might find that discomfort is their biggest workout adversary, exercise can also trigger an allergic reaction in rare cases. This allergic reaction is called exercise-induced anaphylaxis (EIA), and, though uncommon, it's a real and potentially dangerous condition.
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy