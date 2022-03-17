ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Eiffel Tower is now 20 feet taller

Cover picture for the article(CNN) – The Eiffel Tower is now taller by about 20 feet. A new digital...

PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - The Eiffel Tower grew 6 metres (19.69 ft) on Tuesday after a new digital radio antenna was attached to the top of the Paris monument. The tower, built by Gustave Eiffel in the late 19th century, now measures 330 metres after the DAB+ (digital audio) antenna was airlifted onto its peak by helicopter under a leaden sky.
