For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Most Americans received their full Economic Impact Payment -- or third stimulus check -- in 2021, but it's possible you could have more money coming. If you had a baby last year or added a qualifying child to your family, you're eligible for another $1,400. If your income changed significantly in 2021, you could also be owed more money.

INCOME TAX ・ 29 DAYS AGO