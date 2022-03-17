You'll want this $282 Bowflex BodyTower for your home gym

The Bowflex BodyTower ($282) from Amazon. (Amazon)

As pandemic times have lingered on, many of us have had our sneaking suspicion confirmed that the gym sucks — why must people grunt and drop weights like it’s the Olympics? — and it’s way better to do our sweaty things in the privacy of our own homes. For that, there’s this Amazon deal on Bowflex BodyTowers , which have recently plunged $217 in price and are now ringing up at a cool $282.

The BodyTower is indeed tower-shaped, and it’ll put you through your paces — especially if you’re at the point where you want to level up your floor workouts to something a little more intense. This steel machine can help you knock out more than 20 exercises, from planks and pull-ups to sit-ups and squats.

There’s no weights on this machine — it’s all about using your bodyweight against (or, well, for) you. You can make things more challenging by adjusting some of the machine’s components, like the horizontal bar, to get a different angle or modify your body position as you knock out some reps. Customers say it’s easy to assemble, too, so as long as you don’t leave it in the box, swearing you’ll do it tomorrow just like that much-postponed gym workout, it’s an easy piece to add into your WFH (working out from home) routine.