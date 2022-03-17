ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelosi monitoring health day after she and Biden attended event with COVID-positive Irish leader

By Marisa Schultz
Fox News
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will continue regular coronavirus testing after sitting maskless Wednesday night next to the Irish prime minister, who tested positive for COVID-19. Pelosi got a negative PCR test Thursday, administered by the Capitol Attending Physician and will follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance,...

Sue Carter
1d ago

she is full of alcohol. she is fermented against covid. too bad .it would be good if she caught it and didn't come back

James Bradley
1d ago

well maybe there's hope for the country yet!

FdementiaJB
1d ago

piglosi is already brain dead. it's just a matter of time

