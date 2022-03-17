Trolls LIVE! tour comes to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–Get ready to see the cast of DreamWorks Trolls come to life at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on April 19 and 20 at 6 p.m.

This interactive, story-rich musical celebration of everything the Trolls love — singing, dancing, rainbows, glitter, and plenty of hugs that brings the Trolls’ world to life. The show contains a variety of visual effects and interactive surprises. Trolls LIVE! consists of two acts, each with a different theme.

Tickets start at $15 and are available online and at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office.

