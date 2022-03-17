ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Trolls LIVE! tour comes to Fort Wayne

By Shwetha Sundarrajan
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C0JXX_0ei8AGLE00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–Get ready to see the cast of DreamWorks Trolls come to life at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on April 19 and 20 at 6 p.m.

This interactive, story-rich musical celebration of everything the Trolls love — singing, dancing, rainbows, glitter, and plenty of hugs that brings the Trolls’ world to life. The show contains a variety of visual effects and interactive surprises. Trolls LIVE! consists of two acts, each with a different theme.

Tickets start at $15 and are available online and at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office.

