AAA’s ‘Tow to Go’ aims to keep impaired drivers off the road this holiday weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — If your St. Patrick’s Day plans include alcohol and a night on the town, make a note of this phone number: (855) 2-TOW-2-GO.

Memorize it, write it down, put it in your phone, whatever works for you.

But do it, because it could save your life — or someone else’s.

AAA knows a lot about safe driving.

So once again, the auto club has activated its free “Tow to Go” service for the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Those who suddenly find themselves in a pinch because they aren’t fit to get behind the wheel of a vehicle due to impairment can call AAA to give them — and their car — a safe lift home.

AAA said the service should be used as a last resort.

“Although AAA is proud to provide this life saving program, we urge people to identify a safe ride home before they party,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

But AAA knows that life doesn’t always go as planned.

Here’s how “Tow to Go” works:

When called, a tow truck transports the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Sobriety Checkpoint Ahead

The service is free, but again, AAA asks that it be treated as a backup plan.

AAA said “Tow to Go” has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

“Driving impaired doesn’t only endanger yourself, but risks the lives of all the adults and children you share the road with,” Jenkins said.

“Tow to Go” will operate during the following hours this holiday:

Thursday, March 17 at 6 p.m. until Monday, March 21 at 6 a.m.

Again, the number is: (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Tow to Go Guidelines:

Provided from 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17 to 6 a.m. Monday, March 21.

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

AAA service vehicles are limiting passengers to one (1) per vehicle, in accordance with established COVID-19 safety protocols.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those who did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

For full details, click here.

